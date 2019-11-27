Social Democrats to table motion of no confidence in housing minister

THE SOCIAL DEMOCRATS are to table a motion of no confidence in housing minister Eoghan Murphy.

Party co-leader Róisín Shortall confirmed this morning that the party will publish the no-confidence motion in Murphy due to this government’s “failure to solve to the housing crisis”.

Murphy has come under pressure for a number of issues, most notably the significant number of homeless people in Ireland, with numbers rising for the eighth month in a row.

The Department’s figures show that 10,397 people were in emergency accommodation in Ireland in September, including 6,524 adults and 3,873 children.

“Behind the problem is thousands of families who can’t afford to pay rent. There’s a whole generation of young people who can no longer aspire to buy their own home. The government has completely failed by outsourcing,” said Shortall.

“Fianna Fáil has a difficult decision next week, stand with Fine Gael or with the people.”

Asked about the vote today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said:

“What I can tell you with absolute certainty is motions of confidence aren’t going to build any houses. However, Minister Murphy, implementing our plan for housing is delivering houses. We know this year over 20,000 new homes have been built, more than any year in a decade; and we know when it comes to the social housing, for example, that about 1,000 houses will be added to the social stock this year, more than any year this century. So while there may have been a slow start, and there are reasons for that, things are really getting going again when it comes to house building and I think Minister Murphy should be allowed to continue with his work and increase the amount of housing provided.”

When asked if he has confidence in Murphy, he said he has “100% confidence in my ministers”.