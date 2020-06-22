Poll: Have you felt uncomfortable in a shop recently?

RETAIL OUTLETS CURRENTLY have to limit the number of customers who enter the premises at the same time, and ensure social distancing is maintained, but there have been some reports of crowded shops as more outlets reopen.

Concerns have also been raised about the lack of people wearing face masks or coverings while in shops or on public transport, as recommended.

Speaking in the Dáil earlier this month, Health Minister Simon Harris admitted that messaging on the issue has been “confused”, but he reiterated that the members of the public are advised to wear face coverings while on public transport or in enclosed areas like shops to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

However, wearing a face mask is not mandatory and many people are choosing not to do so.

