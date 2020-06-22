This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 22 June, 2020
Poll: Have you felt uncomfortable in a shop recently?

Concerns have been raised about the lack of social distancing and people wearing masks in some instances.

By Órla Ryan Monday 22 Jun 2020, 10:09 AM
13 minutes ago 3,134 Views 7 Comments
RETAIL OUTLETS CURRENTLY have to limit the number of customers who enter the premises at the same time, and ensure social distancing is maintained, but there have been some reports of crowded shops as more outlets reopen.

Concerns have also been raised about the lack of people wearing face masks or coverings while in shops or on public transport, as recommended.

Speaking in the Dáil earlier this month, Health Minister Simon Harris admitted that messaging on the issue has been “confused”, but he reiterated that the members of the public are advised to wear face coverings while on public transport or in enclosed areas like shops to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

However, wearing a face mask is not mandatory and many people are choosing not to do so.

Let us know: Have you felt uncomfortable in a shop recently?


Poll Results:

Yes (170)
No (79)
I'm not sure (3)



About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

