Public hospitals 'not fit for purpose' for meeting emerging safe distancing rules

THE HSE will tell the Dáil Covid-19 committee today that most of Ireland’s existing public hospitals will not be fit for purpose in terms of meeting the requirements of safe distancing.

In his statement to the committee, which is again being held in the Dáil chamber, Liam Woods, national director of acute operations, will state that even a relatively modest increase in the reproductive rate to 1.2 or 1.3 “would have very significant impact on both specialist critical care beds and the wider hospital system.”

“Our existing infrastructure in many of our public hospitals is not fit for purpose in terms of meeting the emerging requirements in terms of safe distancing,” Woods will state.

In the last week, there has been increased pressure to reduce the social distancing rule from two metres to one metre by a number of sectors.

Last week, Labour’s Alan Kelly said that the rule was hindering the reopening of the health service and screening programmes.

The committee will be told that until such time as there is a vaccine or cure for the virus, healthcare delivery will occur in a higher risk environment where outbreak and surge could occur at any time.

The underlying capacity issue remains in the acute system, the members will be told, with the issues only being amplified by the need to manage Covid-19.

While the private hospital system is “not the sole solution for the safe delivery of care in the Covid-19 environment” it is the only immediate acute option that can help provide an occupancy of 80% delivering on the twin requirements of matching non-Covid demand and providing surge capacity for Covid-19, the committee will hear.

As winter approaches this year there will be the additional challenge of Covid-19 patients on trolleys in emergency department awaiting admission to hospital

wards, the HSE will warn.

Speaking about the suspension of non-Covid care, the committee will be told of a build-up of waiting lists.

Areas of immediate priority include endoscopy, cardiology, cardiovascular, urology, orthopaedics.

The numbers waiting for more than three months for endoscopy at end February have gone from 11,801 to 17,664 at end April.

Equivalent waiting list figures for orthopaedic procedures go from 6,134 waiting more than 3 months in February to 8,672 by end April, 2020.

Similarly, all four national screening programmes have been suspended under clinical advice since March and can only recommence when certain safety conditions can be met, according to the HSE.

The committee will be told that virtual clinics could support the delivery of up to 50% of out-patient appointments in some specialties, and would reduce the requirement for face to face appointments.

On the private hospital deal, which secured capacity of the private hospitals, the HSE will state that Ireland has a low number of ICU beds per head of population and the high acute hospital occupancy rates per OECD data.

Clinical modelling exercises undertaken within the HSE in March regarding the expected demand for acute care and critical arising from the pandemic indicated that by mid-April, 1,000 critical care beds and 2,000 additional inpatient beds might be needed to match peak demand.

Existing and usual public sector capacity was 250 critical care beds.

Highlighting patient numbers, the HSE will tell the committee that a total of 7,605 in-patients have been seen to date and 26,007 day cases.

In addition, the private hospitals have delivered 24,407 out-patient consultations and 35,073 diagnostic tests. Inpatient occupancy rates have grown to an overall level of 51% for the week ending 22 May, while day cases are at 150% occupancy.

‘Very poor value for money’

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association, which is currently appearing before the committee, said the predicted steep surge did not occur because of mitigating actions that were taken, adding “at this time it appears it is unlikely to occur in the months ahead given the success of the public health measures implemented thus far”.

The consultants group said test of time has confirmed that the private hospital agreement, which is costing around €115 million per month, “represents very poor value for money from patient care and taxpayer perspectives”.

“The experience is that of very low private hospital bed capacity occupancy at around one third on average and low utilisation of theatre and other ancillary facilities.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Furthermore, the private hospital contract is prohibiting the provision of urgent care required by patients with non-Covid-19 illnesses. This is leading to the accumulation on waiting lists of a large number of patients who require urgent care.

“There is now the additional risk that these patients will deteriorate clinically and will increasingly evolve into emergency cases if they are not treated without delay. All patients deserve timely access to quality care.”

Need for ongoing capacity

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation will also address the committee today and raise the issue of capacity and how it put the Irish health service on the back foot from the beginning.

Its statement states that due to government neglect over the years,the Irish health system has huge deficits in terms of bed capacity which urgently need to be addressed if it is to continue to deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

The INMO has called on the HSE to publish its clinical roadmap for the reopening of services, stating that it must allow for a “gradual reopening” of both public and private care in tandem with prioritising patients based on clinical need.

Dr Anthony O’Connor said the public patients cannot be locked out of the system any longer, stating that the Irish health service will have to deal with six-months of pent-up numbers on waiting lists.

He told the committee that public patients should be allowed to access the capacity in the private hospitals for the next month, so it can be used as a “pressure valve” while the State is still paying for it.

They added that an urgent assessment is needed of current capacity and how that capacity will be affected as we deliver care under new social distancing arrangements and infection control guidelines.

The INMO also pointed to the five hundred vacant posts in the health service, stating that Ireland has one of the lowest number of consultant specialists in the EU, while an

additional 1,600 consultants are immediately required to provide a consultant delivered service.

They highlighted that due to the cancellation of all non-urgent care across the system, 570,000 people are still waiting for an outpatient appointment and a further 230,000 people are on a waiting list for an inpatient or day-case procedure.