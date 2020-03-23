Recent coronavirus cases have 'fewer close contacts' due to social distancing, says Simon Harris

NEW CONFIRMED CASES of Covid-19 have “fewer close contacts” than before which shows people are making an effort in social distancing, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Harris said the government will be issued more advice on social distancing from the Public Health Emergency Team after it meets tomorrow.

“The Chief Medical Officer [Dr Tony Holohan] is now telling me that when we see confirmed cases of Covid-19, we’re now seeing those cases with fewer close contacts,” Harris said.

“In other words, people are making a real, conscious effort to social distance, and that is really good.”

People have been asked to do a huge amount and it’s very challenging, and it’s awkward and it can be difficult for families, you remember people who have maybe kids at home, and no schools no sports.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet tomorrow to consider more recommendations relating to social distancing for the government.

“I quite frankly expect that it’s likely, we’re going to be receiving further recommendations from them,” Harris said.

This weekend, large crowds were seen in public parks and other areas around the country, including Howth in Dublin.

The Dublin Fire Brigade issued a warning to people on Twitter about “worrying scenes” in Howth yesterday.

“Find somewhere else to go, or go home,” the Fire Brigade tweeted. “Remember the virus doesn’t spread itself, YOU spread it.”

An Garda Síochana said gardaí helped the HSE ambulance service with a group of five young people, one of whom was supposed to be self-isolating awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test.

“Parents – step up to the mark. Your responsibility. We are busy enough,” An Garda Síochana said.

Source: An Garda Síochána/Twitter

Two metres apart

Harris reminded the public that people “need to abide by the social distancing”.

“That means there should be two metres between you and other people… If you can’t do this, you shouldn’t be operating.”

In terms of the guidance expected from Dr Tony Holohan’s team tomorrow, Harris said more advice for playgrounds, public spaces and businesses could be useful.

“We need to get this right. Social distancing is not just something that’s nice to do. It’s actually the difference between saving lives and not, and when we look at what’s happening in Italy over the weekend, a fellow member state of the European Union, seeing hundreds upon hundreds of people dying in one day.

We are working so hard, we must work so hard to make sure we don’t go that way, we’re not going to go the way, we can’t go that way.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Martin Varley from the Irish Hospital Consultants Association asked the public to “please follow all the instructions vis-a-vis hand washing, vis-a-vis public distancing”.

“That’s what will reduce the surge and reduce the amount in hospitals,” he said.

Also speaking on Morning Ireland, Christian Lindmeier from the World Health Organisation said people should behave as if they are already infected with Covid-19.

“Try to behave as if yourself you are infected and you don’t want to infect anybody else,” he advised,

“Instead of thinking yes, yes I will be okay if I pay attention – think the other way.”