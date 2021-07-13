#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 13 July 2021
Poll: Should anonymous accounts be banned from social media?

The social media pages of some English players were hit by racist comments following Sunday’s match.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 7:43 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Vasin Lee
Image: Shutterstock/Vasin Lee

TWITTER HAS REMOVED more than 1,000 tweets and suspended a number of accounts after racist abuse was directed towards a number of English football players.

The English Football Association said it was “appalled” after a number of its players were subjected to online racist abuse following Italy’s win over England at the Euro 2020 final. 

England player Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed penalties in last night’s match. Their social media pages were quickly hit by racist comments.

Piers Morgan yesterday said social media firms “must end all anonymous accounts”. 

“If you want to spew vile abuse, you should be forced to do so publicly under your genuine identity, not while hiding behind the cloak of billionaire-backed secrecy,” Morgan said. 

So, today we want to know… Should anonymous accounts be banned from social media?


Poll Results:

Yes (1327)
No (198)
I'm not sure / no opinion (37)



Hayley Halpin
