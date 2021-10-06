Open Thread: Your tips for quitting or cutting down on social media

FACEBOOK IS UNDER increasing scrutiny over revelations made by a whistleblower and an outage that affected billions of people.

The company is the most-used social media website in the world, with over 2.8 billion active users. Instagram and WhatsApp, which are also owned by Facebook, combined also have about 2.3 billion active users.

Following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, there was a movement urging people to either quit or cut back on their social media usage. Three years later, is there anything you’ve learnt about how to cut back on social media?

There are various apps that allow people to track screen time, and others that change the colour of the screen light to discourage you from using it.

But are these useful or is it just a case of deleting social media apps from your phone?

In the comments below, tell us a bit about your social media usage and let us know if you have any tips for people about cutting down.