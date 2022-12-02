Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Friday 2 December 2022
Advertisement

Christmas bonus payment to be paid to over 1.3 million social welfare recipients next week

The payment will also go to those on long-term illness benefit for over 12 months.

1 hour ago 5,879 Views 9 Comments
Alamy file photo.
Alamy file photo.

A Christmas bonus double payment will be paid to over 1.3 million social welfare recipients next week, including those on the long-term illness benefit for the first time. 

The bonus payment will be made to pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, widows and parents and will be paid in addition to everyone’s normal weekly payment. 

The Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said that her department secured the seasonal bonus payment at a cost of over  €300 million, and that the payment comes after 7 lump sum payments made to support people with the cost of living over the last six weeks, with a total cost of €1.2 Billion.

An estimated 17,500 people on the long-term illness benefit will receive the payment, but this only applies to those who have been in receipt of the benefit for 12 months or longer. These people will receive their bonus payment between 6 and 23 of December. 

Humphreys said that the payment is designed to ”put more money in the pockets of our pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, widows and lone parents.”

She added that she is particularly pleased that people on the long-term illness benefit will receive the double payment this year. 

“The vast majority of people are on Illness Benefit for a very short period of time and then return to work however there are a small cohort of people with serious medical conditions who remain on the payment for longer periods of time.

“These are people who have worked all their lives, paid their PRSI and then have to take time out of the workforce due to serious and possibly long-lasting health conditions. A number of people have raised this issue with me and I am pleased to confirm that people in receipt of Illness Benefit for 12 months or longer will now receive the payment,” the Minister added.

She also encouraged people to support small local businesses in the run up to Christmas. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie