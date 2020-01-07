This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New measures to see increases in some social welfare payments from this week

Pensioners and people with disabilities who are living alone are the main cohort of social welfare recipients to benefit.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 4:36 PM
55 minutes ago 8,286 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4956557
Image: Shutterstock/Yulia Grigoryeva
Image: Shutterstock/Yulia Grigoryeva

MORE THAN 200,000 people are set to receive increases in their social welfare payments from this week on, as part of new measures announced in Budget 2020. 

Pensioners and people with disabilities who are living alone are the main cohort of social welfare recipients to benefit from the increase. 

Speaking of the new measures, Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said vulnerable people will benefit most. 

“The increases, which come into effect this week, were introduced specifically to target those most in need. I was particularly pleased to be able to focus resources towards vulnerable children and older people,” she said. 

“Budget 2020 was about ensuring that we used the resources available to effect the best possible changes for society. I hope these changes will improve the position of as many families and vulnerable people as possible.”

There will be a €5 increase in the living alone allowance, from €9 to €14 per week – this is paid to pensioners and people with disabilities living alone. 

The weekly fuel allowance is to increase by €2 to €24.50 per week – this will have an impact on over 370,000 households, according to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection. 

Those in receipt of some social welfare payments will see a €3 increase for qualified child dependents over 12, and a €2 increase for qualified child dependents under 12. 

The working family payment thresholds increase by €10 per week for families with one, two, or three children. Some 55,000 families are expected to benefit at a cost of €19 million. 

The earnings disregard for working lone parents receiving one parent family payment or jobseeker’s transition payment will increase by €15 to €165 per week. 

Related Read

01.01.20 Which Budget changes kick in today?

Jobseekers over 25 years old will receive the full rate of jobseeker’s allowance, while jobseekers under 25 years old, living independently and in receipt of State support such as the rent supplement, will receive the full jobseeker’s allowance

This week, the number of hours that carers can work or study outside the home has increased from 15 to 18.5 hours per week. 

From 1 February 2020, the national minimum wage will also increase to €10.10 per hour. 

From 1 January 2020, a number of other measures were introduced.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie