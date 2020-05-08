Sofa Watch: Pierce Brosnan on the Late Late and Niall Horan singing for Graham Norton

WE’RE TWO MONTHS into staying at home as much as possible, so another night on the couch is to be expected by now.

Although there’s no shortage of content to stream online sometimes you just want to hear a familiar face talk about their time in lockdown, or discuss some Hollywood gossip.

Here’s our latest round up of talk show content from the week and what will be on tonight. There should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied.

Shaken, not stirred

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

From Navan, to James Bond, to Mamma Mia, Pierce Brosnan is truly an Irish actor with a plenty of versatility.

The star will be speaking to Ryan by video call from Hawaii (not the worst place to be at a time like this) and will discuss his childhood in Ireland among other topics.

U2 will be continuing their reign over the Irish media today as Adam Clayton joins the virtual sofa from his home in Dublin to discuss the lockdown and the importance of looking after your mental health.

In line with that, the CEO of Pieta House, Elaine Austin, will be live in studio to discuss the impact of losing the annual Darkness Into Light walk.

Pieta House is trying to raise money through a different appeal this weekend instead.

Former president Mary McAleese will also be joining to share her hopes for the country after the pandemic, and will be adding her support for Pieta House.

On an entirely different note, Canadian astronaut and author Chris Hadfield will offer tips on enduring long stints away from loved ones.

Hadfield is no stranger to isolation after spending large periods of time onboard the International Space Station.

You’ll have to blast the speakers for this one as Mary Black, Mary Coughlan, Frances Black and Sharon Shannon will be live in studio performing songs from the beloved album, A Woman’s Heart.

Hello, Graham

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, 9pm

Actress Sandra Oh will be joining Graham (not physically, of course) to discuss her role as Eve Polastri in the hit TV series Killing Eve.

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan who appear together in another TV show called Rob & Romesh Vs… will also be appearing to talk to Graham.

Stanley Tucci, known for his roles in The Hunger Games and The Devil Wears Prada will be stopping by to discuss his book Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You.

The reigning star of Strictly Come Dancing Otu Mabuse will also be on the show, along with our very own Niall Horan who will perform his single Black and White.

Across the water

Over in the US, Conan O’Brien talked to Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley earlier this week about her time isolated with her dog and her dream role as an extra in a Star Wars film.

Jimmy Kimmel had a chat with the comforting Jerry Seinfeld. You can have a peek inside his record collection and hear his take on the Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance.

On Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, he focused on the coronavirus (have you heard of it?) for the sixth time, honing in on US testing failures early in the pandemic and the effect this had on the spread of Covid-19.

From the archives

It’s always enjoyable to reflect on interviews in the past that either went very wrong or very right, depending on your outlook.

David Letterman’s 2010 interview with Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix sums that feeling up perfectly in a lot of ways.

Phoenix later apologised for this awkward affair, saying it was a spoof.