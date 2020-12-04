Sofa Watch: Sharon Shannon, Garlow Barlow and President Higgins headline tonight's Late Late Show

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of socially distant light banter might help to break up the monotony.

With a cold evening in store, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and watch some quality chat shows.

Here’s our latest round-up of talk show content from the week and what will be on this weekend. There should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, tonight, 9.35pm

The doyenne of traditional Irish music, Sharon Shannon will be in studio for a special evening honouring her contribution to the trad scene in Ireland over the years.

Among those who will be paying tribute to Sharon’s talents will be President Michael D Higgins and U2 bassist Adam Clayton.

During the show, Sharon will also be joined by some well-known Irish musicians including Donal Lunny, Denise Chaila, Steve Wickham and Mundy as she performs some of her best-known numbers for viewers at home.

Sticking with the musical theme, Take That frontman Gary Barlow will be on to talk about his productivity during lockdown which saw him taking part in a number of online duets.

Adam King from Cork won the hearts of the nation last Friday night when he told Ryan Tubridy of his ambition to work at ground control at Nasa during his appearance on The Late Late Toy Show.

After a whirlwind week for the six-year-old, Adam will be chatting with Ryan and astronaut Chris Hadfield during tonight’s show.

Finally, with the All-Ireland football and hurling finals just around the corner, Ryan will be joined by GAA president John Horan and sports broadcaster Damien Lawlor to discuss the approaching finale of what has been an unprecedented season for all involved in the sport.

Here’s a clip of Adam King during last week’s Toy Show…

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, tonight, 10.45pm

Over in the UK, there’s a big line-up on the Graham Norton Show tonight to keep you entertained.

Actor and writer Stephen Fry will be chatting with Graham about Troy, his latest reworking of the Greek myths.

Actress Amanda Seyfried will be on the show to chat about Mank, a new David Fincher film.

TV chef Jamie Oliver will also make an appearance, along with Back to the Future Star Michael J Fox and comedian Tom Allen.

There will be a special appearance from Dolly Parton, who will perform I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.

Here’s a sneak peak of tonight episode…

Across the pond…

There’s been a lot of vaccine talk this week after the UK formally approved a vaccine against Covid-19.

Now, some of the vaccines have to be kept at particularly cold temperatures and Jimmy Kimmel has an idea to help do just that during distribution – keep them in ice cream vans.

It’s been yet another week of Donald Trump and his team claiming widespread voter fraud in the US election.

During a voter fraud hearing in Michigan earlier this week, Rudy Giuliani had a rather embarrassing moment and Jimmy Fallon made sure to bring attention to it during his show. Check out what happened here..

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

That’s the last mention of US politics, for now.

Elsewhere, Stephen Colbert spoke to actress Aubrey Plaza about her role in the new festive film Happiest Season.

The Hulu movie centres around a young woman, played by Kristen Stewart, who plans to propose to her girlfriend while at her in-laws annual Christmas party. However, only at the last minute en route to the house does she discover that her partner hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents.

Plaza tells Colbert that she agrees with some fans when it comes to the outcome of the movie and chats about the challenges of hitting the red carpet rocking a face mask.

From the archives…

Tomorrow marks the seventh anniversary of the death of former South African president Nelson Mandela, who died aged 95 on 5 December 2013.

Thirteen years earlier, on 11 February 1990, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela emerged, greying but unbowed, from 27 years detention for opposing the white-minority apartheid regime.

It was a defining moment of the 20th century.

Days after his release, broadcaster Ted Koppel interviewed Mandela for ABC’s Nightline.

You can watch that interview here: