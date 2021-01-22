Sofa Watch: Comey rules tonight's Late Late Show, Bernie reacts to viral meme

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of socially distant light banter might help to break up the monotony.

With the drop in temperatures, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and watch some quality chat shows.

Here’s our latest round-up of talk show content from the week and what will be on tonight. There should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Top billing on tonight’s Late Late has been given to the former director of the FBI James Comey.

Trump fired Comey in May 2017, and he has been a vocal critic of the now-former president ever since. Recently he has been popping up across international media ahead of the release of his new book next month.

He’s said to be speaking to Ryan about the impact newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden can make, and what he thinks the future holds for the USA and for former President Donald Trump.

Politics aside, tonight’s show is also said to be a “celebration” of Irish traditional music. Some performers include Donny Lunny, Andy Irvine, Zoë Conway, Frankie Gavin, Louise Mulcahy, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Jim Higgins, Martin O’Connor, and Edel Fox.

With the 40th anniversary of the Stardust Tragedy taking place next month on Valentine’s Day, author Lisa Lawlor will be joining Ryan.

She was just an infant when her parents went to the Stardust. Maureen and Francis Lawlor were among the 48 people who lost their lives. Lisa’s novel, Stardust Baby, was released this week. The first hearings of the fresh inquest into the tragedy are expected to get under way in the coming months.

Ryan will also be joined by Jeni Pim, wife of Nigel Pim who passed away on 14 January from Covid-19 at the age of 50. Nigel was a volunteer with Samaritans and left behind his wife and two children.

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, 11.15pm

If trad music and former FBI directors aren’t your cup of tea, then why not turn the dial over to BBC One. Tonight, Graham is joined by actors Carey Mulligan, Neil Patrick Harris, Camille Cottin and James Norton, alongside footballing legend Ian Wright.

Music tonight comes courtesy of Celeste, performing Love Is Back.

Across the pond

Donald and Melania Trump touched down in Florida early Wednesday to begin their new lives as private citizens. But prior to their departure from Washington, there was plenty of speculation about where they’d end up – particularity Melania.

‘Melania’ appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier in the week to sing about all the things she looks forward to doing after she and her husband hand over the keys to the White House.

If you were on any social media this week, then you no doubt spotted variation of the meme of Bernie Sanders sitting cross-armed at Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The Vermont senator told Seth Meyers he’s been pretty nonplussed at becoming a viral sensation, and he was just trying to keep warm at the time. To be fair to Sanders, it was very cold in Washington on Wednesday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

In his above interview, Sanders jokingly tells Meyers that the contents of the brown envelope he was holding at the inauguration was ‘top secret’. However, according to CNN’s Dana Bash he was clutching his tickets to the event.

Bash also told Jimmy Kimmel why she called Trump a ‘small man’ live on air, a remark which landed her in some hot water online.

Lastly, if you’ve been missing Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, it’s back on 4 February. In the meantime, you can watch Oliver on Kimmel to get your fill of his hot takes on things from Biden’s inauguration to Trump’s departure.

From the archives

Today marks what would have been singer Sam Cooke’s 90th birthday. He was killed at the age of 33 in 1964.

He’s now the subject of the film One Night in Miami, directed by Regina King. The film is based on a play, in which Cassius Clay, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown and Malcolm X all spend the evening hanging out in a motel room, discussing their lives and race in America

Here he is shortly before his death on The Mike Douglas Show talking and performing.