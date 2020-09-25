Sofa Watch: Mary McAleese and Anthony Fauci join a jepic Late Late line up

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of socially distant light banter might help to break up the monotony.

With the drop in temperatures, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and watch some quality chat shows.

Here’s our latest round-up of talk show content from the week and what will be on tonight. There should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The upside of the Late Late Show’s pandemic-friendly format of in-studio and video-linked interviews has meant some top calibre guest these past few months.

This week, Ryan has nabbed an interview with top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci. He’ll be chatting about the challenges ahead as winter approaches, and no doubt about being at loggerheads with the US president.

Cyclist Sam Bennett clinched the green jersey at the final stage of the Tour de France earlier this week, becoming the first Irishman to win a major jersey at one of the three Grand Tours since Sean Kelly won green at the Tour in 1989. The Carrick-on-Suir native will be joining Ryan this evening to talk about achieving his childhood dream.

Boxing World Champion Kellie Harrington will be discussing how she swapped the boxing ring for working on the frontline this year, and how her work during the crisis has given her a different perspective on life.

Former President Mary McAleese will also join Ryan ahead of the publication of her memoir which documents her life, both in and out of the public eye. She is expected to discuss growing up in bitterly divided Belfast, and how her wedding day was marred by tragedy.

Niamh Fitzpatrick, sister of R116 helicopter pilot, Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, will speak about the tragic death of her beloved sister in the 2017 Coast Guard tragedy, and the legacy her sister has left behind.

Last but not least, Jedward will be on talking about spreading positivity on social media, coming back after a difficult year when they lost their mother, and their 11 years in showbiz since first finding fame on The X Factor.

Across The Pond

Over in the US, Jimmy Kimmel signalled the end of his summer break by hosting the Emmy Awards and returning to his natural setting – the studio.

Back presenting and up to his old tricks. His staff hit the streets of LA to find out how far would be too far for Republicans to not support Donald Trump. They asked people what they thought of Trump’s decision to nominate his daughter Ivanka to be the next Supreme Court Justice, among other things.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon spoke to comedian Chris Rock about his upcoming gigs – hosting Saturday Night Live and starring in the new season of Fargo. Rock also dished on the time Kanye West told him that his 2001 comedy Pootie Tang was the most important film of the last century.

Unsurprisingly, there was one thing dominating the late-night host monologue this past week - the election and Trump’s near promise to contest the results if he loses.

Seth Meyers used his Closer Look segment to dissect Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power and how that ties with the Republican party’s plan to steal the election through the courts.

On a lighter note, Stephen Colbert had Yusuf/Cat Stevens on to perform his classic Wild World (a song that, of course, has no resonance today).

From the archives

The Graham Norton Show announced it will officially be back on BBC One on 2 October for a new series. Fret no more.

Next week’ in-studio guests include Rupert Everett, Lolly Adefope, Sara Pascoe and Róisín Murphy. Dolly Parton and Riz Ahmed will also make an appearance via video link.

Until then, here’s a classic clip to tide you over.