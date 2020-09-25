#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 25 September 2020
Advertisement

Sofa Watch: Mary McAleese and Anthony Fauci join a jepic Late Late line up

All you need to know about your Irish and international chat show options.

By Adam Daly Friday 25 Sep 2020, 6:30 PM
55 minutes ago 6,407 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5214541

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of socially distant light banter might help to break up the monotony. 

With the drop in temperatures, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and watch some quality chat shows. 

Here’s our latest round-up of talk show content from the week and what will be on tonight. There should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied. 

  • The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm  

The upside of the Late Late Show’s pandemic-friendly format of in-studio and video-linked interviews has meant some top calibre guest these past few months.

This week, Ryan has nabbed an interview with top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci. He’ll be chatting about the challenges ahead as winter approaches, and no doubt about being at loggerheads with the US president. 

Cyclist Sam Bennett clinched the green jersey at the final stage of the Tour de France earlier this week, becoming the first Irishman to win a major jersey at one of the three Grand Tours since Sean Kelly won green at the Tour in 1989. The Carrick-on-Suir native will be joining Ryan this evening to talk about achieving his childhood dream. 

Boxing World Champion Kellie Harrington will be discussing how she swapped the boxing ring for working on the frontline this year, and how her work during the crisis has given her a different perspective on life.

Former President Mary McAleese will also join Ryan ahead of the publication of her memoir which documents her life, both in and out of the public eye. She is expected to discuss growing up in bitterly divided Belfast, and how her wedding day was marred by tragedy.

Niamh Fitzpatrick, sister of R116 helicopter pilot, Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, will speak about the tragic death of her beloved sister in the 2017 Coast Guard tragedy, and the legacy her sister has left behind.

Last but not least, Jedward will be on talking about spreading positivity on social media, coming back after a difficult year when they lost their mother, and their 11 years in showbiz since first finding fame on The X Factor.

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

Across The Pond 

Over in the US, Jimmy Kimmel signalled the end of his summer break by hosting the Emmy Awards and returning to his natural setting – the studio. 

Back presenting and up to his old tricks. His staff hit the streets of LA to find out how far would be too far for Republicans to not support Donald Trump. They asked people what they thought of Trump’s decision to nominate his daughter Ivanka to be the next Supreme Court Justice, among other things. 

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon spoke to comedian Chris Rock about his upcoming gigs – hosting Saturday Night Live and starring in the new season of Fargo. Rock also dished on the time Kanye West told him that his 2001 comedy Pootie Tang was the most important film of the last century. 

Unsurprisingly, there was one thing dominating the late-night host monologue this past week -  the election and Trump’s near promise to contest the results if he loses. 

Seth Meyers used his Closer Look segment to dissect Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power and how that ties with the Republican party’s plan to steal the election through the courts.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube

In the same vein, Trevor Noah focuses on Trump’s continued attack on mail-in voting in an effort to “undermine the election”. He claims Trumps plan to win is 

Source: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah/YouTube

On a lighter note, Stephen Colbert had Yusuf/Cat Stevens on to perform his classic Wild World (a song that, of course, has no resonance today).

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

From the archives 

The Graham Norton Show announced it will officially be back on BBC One on 2 October for a new series. Fret no more. 

Next week’ in-studio guests include Rupert Everett, Lolly Adefope, Sara Pascoe and Róisín Murphy. Dolly Parton and Riz Ahmed will also make an appearance via video link. 

Until then, here’s a classic clip to tide you over. 

Source: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie