Friday 20 November 2020
Sofa Watch: Ryan catches up with Mary Robinson and Michael J Fox

All you need to know about your Irish and international chat show options.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 20 Nov 2020, 6:30 PM
Michael J Fox and Mary Robinson
Image: Shutterstock/RollingNews.ie
Image: Shutterstock/RollingNews.ie

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of socially distant light banter might help to break up the monotony. 

With a cold evening in store, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and watch some quality chat shows. 

Here’s our latest round-up of talk show content from the week and what will be on this weekend. There should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied. 

  • The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, tonight, 9.35pm

Top billing tonight goes to Hollywood actor and star of the Back to the Future movies, Michael J Fox. He will be speaking to Ryan Tubridy about the legacy of his best-known films, the work of his foundation – which is researching a cure for Parkinson’s disease – and his upcoming 60th birthday. 

Thirty years to the month since she became the first woman to win Irish presidency, Mary Robinson will join Ryan to reflect on that ground-breaking moment. 

Social media sensations The Flemings will be on to talk about how they have danced their way through lockdown at home in Kerry, keeping their spirits up since March while also entertaining the nation. 

The stars of Irish Women in Harmony, including Ruth Anne, Aimée, Moya Brennan, Sibeal, Laoise and Erica Cody will be in studio with a special performance of their single in aid of the ISPCC, Together at Christmas. 

During the show, Ryan will take a look through the stunning collection of images from Old Ireland in Colour, a book that brings the past to life by adding colour to black and white photos of Irish daily life between the 1870s and 1960s. 

There will also be a performance in studio from Dublin rapper, Malaki, with his unique take on Van Morrison’s Someone Like You.  

Here’s a clip of Andrea Bocelli performing You’ll Never Walk Alone on the show last week… 

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

  • The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, tonight, 10.45pm

Over in the UK, there’s a big line-up on the Graham Norton Show tonight to keep you entertained. 

Hollywood stars Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey will be on the couch tonight chatting with Graham ahead of the release of Disney+’s new animation Soul. 

Actor Hugh Grant will be on the show to chat about The Undoing, a new thriller from Sky, starring Grant and Nicole Kidman. 

Actress Amy Adams will also make an appearance, along with comedian Romesh Ranganathan.

Music tonight comes courtesy of pop star Dua Lipa. 

Source: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

