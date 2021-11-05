#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 5 November 2021
Sofa Watch: Tubridy gets back to business

All you need to know about your chat show options tonight.

By Adam Daly Friday 5 Nov 2021, 7:00 PM
37 minutes ago 4,780 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5593732

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of light banter might help to break up the monotony.

With the evenings getting darker, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and enjoy some quality chat shows.

  • The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Tonight’s Late Late Show is dedicated to Irish companies who will be showcasing their wares and chatting about the tough times they’ve overcome during the pandemic. 

16 Irish entrepreneurs who have been selected from all corners of the country will be on tonight’s  ‘Taking Care of Business’ special devoted to “promoting the very best of what Irish businesses have to offer”. The showcase this evening follows on from a similar special last November.

But, don’t worry there are still other guests if that’s why you’re here.

Irish chef and entrepreneur Clodagh McKenna and new husband Harry Herbert will be speaking to Ryan about their recent nuptials and their lives together at his family estate Highclere Estate – often referred to as the gaff in Downton Abbey.

Last year’s break-out Late Late Toy Show star Adam King and dad, David will join Ryan ahead of the release of David’s new book ‘A Hug for You’.

They’ll be chatting about their incredible year since Adam first won over viewers with his Virtual Hug. Adam’s wish to present The Late Late may also be about to come true, according to producers.

Musical tonight is from Derry’s latest musical prodigy, Roe, who will sing her rendition of The Cranberries classic I Can’t Be With You.

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

  • The Graham Norton Show, BBC One NI, 10.45pm

Fan favourite Miriam Margolyes will be joining Graham tonight to talk about her autobiography This Much is True – the first of many books being flogged this evening.

One of Margolyes’ finer moments on the show is linked below if you need a reminder.

Also on the socially-distanced red chairs this evening: Paul Rudd, on the new Ghostbusters film Afterlife; director Ron Howard, talking about his Hollywood memoir The Boys; Oscar winner Halle Berry, on her new sports drama Bruised; and Stephen Fry, on his latest book Fry’s ties.

Musical guest Gregory Porter will be performing his single Revival.

Source: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

