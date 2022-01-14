Sofa Watch: Taoiseach leads Late Late Show line-up

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of light banter might help to break up the monotony.

With the colder evenings, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and enjoy some quality chat shows, so here’s all you need to know about your options tonight.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be sitting down with Ryan to give an update on the government’s future plans for dealing with Covid-19.

Speaking to the media earlier today, Martin said he was hopeful that upcoming advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team will allow for the easing of restrictions at the end of January given Omicron is not translating into hospitalisations and ICU admissions on the same scale as previous waves. Fingers crossed for some positive news this evening.

Tonight’s Late Late is also doubling as a TradFest music session. Irish musicians including Mike Hanrahan (Stockton’s Wing), Niamh Dunne (Beoga), Dara & Mick Healy (Boxing Banjo), Bridín, Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh (Altan), and Séamus & Caoimhe Ui Fhlatharta will be keeping you entertained throughout the evening.

Kathryn Thomas and the five new Operation Transformation leaders for 2022 – John Ryan, Stefano Sweetman, Kathleen Hurley Mullins, Katie Jones and Sarah O’Connor Ryan – will also be joining Ryan to talk about their experience on the show so far.

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One NI, 10.45pm

Over on the BBC tonight, Graham is joined by comedian Ricky Gervais whose promoting the third series of his black comedy-drama After Life.

Also in the red armchairs, Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, starring in film noir remake Nightmare Alley, and TV duo Ant and Dec, who are promoting their new game show Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win.

Music comes courtesy of Elvis Costello and the Imposters, who’ll be performing their new single Paint the Red Rose Blue.