#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 14 January 2022
Advertisement

Sofa Watch: Taoiseach leads Late Late Show line-up

All you need to know about your chat show options tonight.

By Adam Daly Friday 14 Jan 2022, 6:32 PM
1 hour ago 9,304 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5654708
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of light banter might help to break up the monotony.

With the colder evenings, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and enjoy some quality chat shows, so here’s all you need to know about your options tonight.

  • The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be sitting down with Ryan to give an update on the government’s future plans for dealing with Covid-19.

Speaking to the media earlier today, Martin said he was hopeful that upcoming advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team will allow for the easing of restrictions at the end of January given Omicron is not translating into hospitalisations and ICU admissions on the same scale as previous waves. Fingers crossed for some positive news this evening.

Tonight’s Late Late is also doubling as a TradFest music session. Irish musicians including Mike Hanrahan (Stockton’s Wing), Niamh Dunne (Beoga), Dara & Mick Healy (Boxing Banjo), Bridín, Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh (Altan), and Séamus & Caoimhe Ui Fhlatharta will be keeping you entertained throughout the evening. 

Kathryn Thomas and the five new Operation Transformation leaders for 2022 – John Ryan, Stefano Sweetman, Kathleen Hurley Mullins, Katie Jones and Sarah O’Connor Ryan – will also be joining Ryan to talk about their experience on the show so far.

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

  • The Graham Norton Show, BBC One NI, 10.45pm

Over on the BBC tonight, Graham is joined by comedian Ricky Gervais whose promoting the third series of his black comedy-drama After Life.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Also in the red armchairs, Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, starring in film noir remake Nightmare Alley, and TV duo Ant and Dec, who are promoting their new game show Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win.

Music comes courtesy of Elvis Costello and the Imposters, who’ll be performing their new single Paint the Red Rose Blue.

Source: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie