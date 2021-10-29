Sofa Watch: Bruce and Barack talk Renegades

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of light banter might help to break up the monotony.

With the evenings getting darker, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and enjoy some quality chat shows.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 10.05pm

No need to adjust your devices, you read that right. The Late Late will be starting at the later time of 10.05pm thanks to the Mrs Brown’s Boys live Halloween special.

Whether a live special is a trick or treat to you, the show is celebrating 10 years on the BBC this year and was previously voted as the best sitcom for the 21st century in a Radio Times poll.

Brendan O’Carroll and co will be chatting to Ryan from the BBC studios in Scotland afterwards to look back on the last decade of the popular show.

Pádraig Harrington will be in the studio, a month on from his Ryder Cup disappointment. He’s set to reflect on the Ryder Cup weekend and explain why he wouldn’t change anything about his approach to leading the team.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick will chat to Ryan about his new children’s book ‘Vetman’ and life after losing his dog and best friend Keira.

Meanwhile, Christy Dignam will talk about releasing his debut solo album ‘The Man Who Stayed Alive’ and celebrating 40 years with Aslan next year. Christy will also perform ‘High’ from the new album.

Cork singer Lyra will be on the show to talk about her music career and will perform her new single ‘Lose My Mind’.

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One NI, 10.45pm

Mrs Brown’s Boys will also be live on BBC One tonight, so no escaping that if you’re more inclined to watch Graham Norton on the beebs. Nevertheless, Graham’s line-up is jammed packed this week so plenty to hang around for.

Jamie Dornan and Judi Dench will be chatting about staring in Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast that’s already creating award season buzz.

Former US president Barack Obama and New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen will also be on to promote their book Renegades: Born in the USA, following the success of their podcast of the same name.

Also joining Graham are actress Salma Hayek, on making her Marvel debut in Eternals, and British rapper Tinie Tempah who is hosting new property show Extraordinary Extensions.

Music tonight comes from Jesy Nelson, who performs her new single Boyz. The former Little Mix member has come under fire of late due to accusations of ‘blackfishing’ in her new music video.