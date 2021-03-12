Sofa Watch: Champ and Major Biden sit down with Oprah

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of socially distant light banter might help to break up the monotony.

As we all stay in (again), there’s no better night to sit on the couch and watch some quality chat shows.

Here’s our latest round-up of talk show content from the week and what will be on tonight. There should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Tonight’s Late Late Show has a familiar feel with Ryan welcoming back business owners who previously appeared on the show with news of how their business have adapted and thrived through the lockdown.

Irish actor Allen Leech of Downton Abbey and Bohemian Rhapsody fame will be chatting about coming home to Ireland, the joy of a good pint and why he supports the work of the Sudden Adult Death Syndrome charity, CRY.

The show will also feature Marie Greene and Emily Keogh who will be asking for public support for CRY and recounting their personal experiences.

For any fans of Home of The Year, judges Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone and Suzie Mc Adam will be in the studio. As will Seána Kerslake, star of the new Sunday night drama Smother.

There’ll also be a double dose of music tonight from Nathan Carter, performing of his new song, and Dea Matrona who will also be in the studio to perform their latest single, Make You My Star.

And if you can’t wait until next Friday for more Tubridy, you’re in luck. A St Patrick’s Day live special is in the works for next Wednesday. The line-up is yet to be confirmed, but producers are promising a trad session “to end all trad sessions”.

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, 11.15pm

Source: TG4/Twitter

You might have seen TG4 teasing the line-up for tonight’s Graham Norton Show, but unfortunately, Peig Sayers will not be on the red couch. The good news is that you can watch a new documentary aiming to rebrand the literary icon here.

Among the real guests joining Graham tonight: comedian Amy Poehler, star and director of the Netflix comedy Moxie; singer Nick Jonas, promoting his new album Spaceman; actor Leonie Elliott, Lucille in BBC’s Call the Midwife; comic Rob Beckett, who is hosting his podcast Lockdown Parenting Hell; and actress Jennifer Garner, on her new family comedy Yes Day. Music tonight from Tom Odell.

Across the pond

And now to the interview everyone has been talking about this week.

The pair finally broke their silence in an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, opening up about that incident at the White House and whether they’ve bitten off more than they can chew since the election.

“Now I’m free to say I didn’t bite the agent,” Major barked. “The reverse happened.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was of course spoofing Harry and Meghan’s now-infamous interview from last Sunday, but Major Biden’s biting incident was unfortunately real.

Biden’s dogs are currently back in the dog house (Delaware) after Major nipped a member of the White House staff. According to CNN’s report, quoting two people familiar with the situation, Major struggled to fit in, becoming agitated, jumping, barking and “charging” staff and security personnel.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked by a reporter during the week to assure the nation that Major will not be put down, she said: “Major Biden is a member of the family, so I can assure you that.” The world exhaled.

Speaking of Harry and Meghan, they told Oprah that they’ve watched some of Netflix’s The Crown. Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret, agreed with Jimmy Kimmel when he said they’re writing the next season of the show themselves, although she had yet to see it.

On Last Week Tonight, John Oliver covered the many obstacles that impede access to unemployment benefits – often by design – and why the entire US system needs to be rethought.

From the Archives

Last year, the BBC launched an investigation into how it obtained an explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana that lifted the lid on her troubled marriage to Prince Charles.

The late princess’ brother, Charles Spencer alleged that the flagship ‘Panorama’ programme reporter who conducted the interview, Martin Bashir, showed him faked documents to persuade his sister to take part. The Metropolitan police recently ruled that Bashir will not face any criminal investigation over the allegations.

This recent controversy aside, many comparisons have been made between it and Harry and Meghan’s interview. If you’re wondering what people have been talking about, here’s part of Diana’s sit down here.