Sofa Watch: Jedward's quiffs face hair-raising end on tonight's Late Late

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of socially distant light banter might help to break up the monotony.

As we all stay in (again), there’s no better night to sit on the couch and watch some quality chat shows.

Here’s our latest round-up of talk show content, there should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Tonight’s Late Late Show will feature guests whose lives have been impacted by cancer, as part of the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day, which is happening solely online today for the second time during the pandemic.

Jedward are will be getting their infamous quiffs shaved off live on air to help raise funds for the cancer charity. The brothers haven’t sported their original mile-high quiffs, for some time now but have remained true to their well-coiffed roots.

John and Edward, whose mother Susanna died in 2019 from cancer, said they hope all the funds raised will contribute to a “cancer-free future”.

Westlife’s Shane Filan will be in studio, speaking to Ryan for the first time about how he recently losing both of his parents, Mae and Peter, to cancer, just ten months apart. He’ll also be performing a Westlife favourite in honour of his parents.

And for all the Westlife fans wondering, Shane is expected to share news on the group’s upcoming plans.

Cavan footballer Oisin Kiernan will be talking about his diagnosis and treatment for testicular cancer, his subsequent GAA comeback and his advice for young men watching.

Ryan will also meet some volunteers and the CEO of the charity Averil Power, who will share her own personal experience with the night nursing service.

Plus, Dublin band Inhaler, will be in the studio to make their Late Late show debut performing their latest hit single, Cheer Up Baby.

Our Mom died from Cancer and We are shaving off our Quiffs to raise money for Cancer! @IrishCancerSoc pic.twitter.com/u1fZ9oRKGj — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) March 23, 2021

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, 11.15pm

Liam Neeson and his son Micheál Richardson will both join Graham tonight to talk about playing on-screen father and son in their new movie Made in Italy.

Micheál changed his last name to honour his late mother Natasha Richardson who died following a skiing accident in 2009. Made in Italy parallels the family’s own loss, with the movie centring around a father and son who are struggling to deal with the grief after the sudden death of the family matriarch.

Also joining Graham tonight: the star of BBC crime drama The Serpent, Tahar Rahim, chatting about his new legal drama The Mauritanian; Cush Jumbo, promoting British thriller The Beast Must Die; comedian and actor Rob Brydon; and Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden.

With music from singer-songwriter Laura Mvula.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHlufBqi0Eo

Across the pond

The Daily Show ran a special investigation to find out if Donald Trump Jr knows who his father is, correspondent Roy Wood makes a strong case:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Actor Matthew McConaughy continued his public mulling of running for governor in his home state of Texas.

This time around he told Jimmy Fallon that he thinks taking political office is an “honourable thing to do”.

“Well, it’s come up a lot lately. And I’m gonna say to you now the same thing I’ve been saying, which is true. It’s not a dodge. And when I say it’s something I’m giving consideration, absolutely,” McConaughey said.

”What an honourable thing to even be able to consider. But that’s no further than that right now, sir.”

On the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver explains how plastics are harming the planet, why recycling isn’t the solution you think it is, and why fixing the problem will be up to not just consumers, but corporations and policymakers