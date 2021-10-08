Sofa Watch: A prince among Danes and the star of the Scottish play

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of light banter might help to break up the monotony.

With the evenings getting darker, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and enjoy some quality chat shows.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Ahead of the release of her new Netflix film, Passing, Ruth Negga is leading the line-up on tonight’s Late Late.

The Oscar nominee will join Ryan to talk about her career on screen and stage – She’s set to star in a new adaptation of Macbeth on Broadway alongside Daniel Craig next year.

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel will be on the show to talk about his new book, One: My Autobiography. He’ll be chatting to Ryan about his successful spell at Man U, his regrets about leaving the club, his father who was a Polish double agent, and the pride he feels in his own son – Leicester and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Also flogging his new memoir tonight is Kodaline frontman, Steve Garrigan. He’ll be talking about a life dealing with shyness, anxiety and panic attacks.

Model Rosanna Davison will Ryan about her turbulent journey to motherhood. From suffering 15 miscarriages, surrogacy, to the surprise of carrying identical twin boys throughout the pandemic.

The father of the three children whose mother was found not guilty of their murder by reason of insanity earlier this year, Andrew McGinley, will also sit down with Ryan to discuss his life today.

Music tonight from Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill who will be singing a duet called Are We Free? Then Clannad legend Moya Brennan will perform her new single with world-renowned accordion player Liam O’Connor.

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One NI, 10.45pm

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Over in London, Graham is joined in the studio by Killing Eve star Jodie Comer. She’s staring in the new Ridley Scott film, The Last Duel (the reason Matt Damon was hiding out in Dalkey during lockdown last year).

Also on the red couch tonight is Four Weddings star Andie MacDowell, talking about Netflix dramedy Maid; award-winning singer and star of Pose, Billy Porter; the star and creator of BBC comedy-drama Back to Life, Daisy Haggard; and Texas, who perform their new single Unbelievable.