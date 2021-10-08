#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 8 October 2021
Advertisement

Sofa Watch: A prince among Danes and the star of the Scottish play

All you need to know about your chat show options tonight.

By Adam Daly Friday 8 Oct 2021, 6:30 PM
11 minutes ago 537 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5569187
Image: Alamy
Image: Alamy

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of light banter might help to break up the monotony.

With the evenings getting darker, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and enjoy some quality chat shows.

  • The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Ahead of the release of her new Netflix film, Passing, Ruth Negga is leading the line-up on tonight’s Late Late.

The Oscar nominee will join Ryan to talk about her career on screen and stage – She’s set to star in a new adaptation of Macbeth on Broadway alongside Daniel Craig next year.

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel will be on the show to talk about his new book, One: My Autobiography. He’ll be chatting to Ryan about his successful spell at Man U, his regrets about leaving the club, his father who was a Polish double agent, and the pride he feels in his own son – Leicester and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Also flogging his new memoir tonight is Kodaline frontman, Steve Garrigan. He’ll be talking about a life dealing with shyness, anxiety and panic attacks. 

Model Rosanna Davison will Ryan about her turbulent journey to motherhood. From suffering 15 miscarriages, surrogacy, to the surprise of carrying identical twin boys throughout the pandemic.

The father of the three children whose mother was found not guilty of their murder by reason of insanity earlier this year, Andrew McGinley, will also sit down with Ryan to discuss his life today.

Music tonight from Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill who will be singing a duet called Are We Free? Then Clannad legend Moya Brennan will perform her new single with world-renowned accordion player Liam O’Connor.

  • The Graham Norton Show, BBC One NI, 10.45pm

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Over in London, Graham is joined in the studio by Killing Eve star Jodie Comer. She’s staring in the new Ridley Scott film, The Last Duel (the reason Matt Damon was hiding out in Dalkey during lockdown last year).

Also on the red couch tonight is Four Weddings star Andie MacDowell, talking about Netflix dramedy Maid; award-winning singer and star of Pose, Billy Porter; the star and creator of BBC comedy-drama Back to Life, Daisy Haggard; and Texas, who perform their new single Unbelievable.

Source: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie