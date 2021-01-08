#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 8 January 2021
Sofa Watch: Ryan returns with Kerry journalist Donie O'Sullivan, and some live inoculations

All you need to know about your Irish and international chat show options.

By Adam Daly Friday 8 Jan 2021, 6:30 PM
21 minutes ago 3,903 Views 2 Comments
AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of socially distant light banter might help to break up the monotony. 

With the drop in temperatures, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and watch some quality chat shows. 

Here’s our latest round-up of talk show content from the week and what will be on tonight. There should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied.

  • The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

It’s a new year in Montrose, and that can only mean one thing, new guests (sort of). 

Joining Ryan for the first time tonight is Kerryman Donie O’Sullivan. His coverage of the riots at the US capitol for CNN sent Irish Twitter into meltdown during the week, earning him national recognition and a call from Late Late producers. 

His Mam in Cahersiveen told RTÉ that he always wanted to be a wrestling announcer, a dream he came close to this week. 

And that brings to an end the list of fresh faces. 

Ryan will be joined by HSE CEO Paul Reid for an up to the minute assessment of how the health system is coping under the impact of this latest surge, along with Dr Colm Henry, the Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE.

But it’s not all doom and gloom thankfully. There’ll be an update on the vaccine front, with six healthcare workers set to be inoculated live in the studio.  

Vicky Phelan will be on to tell Ryan about her upcoming trip to the US for an experimental new treatment, and why she is preparing to risk spending six precious months away from her family in her fight to stay alive. 

Wexford Hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald is back on our screens with Ireland’s Fittest Family and preparing for upcoming show Davy’s Toughest Team. He’ll be chatting about his new projects and discussing why recent events have led him to take a stand against online bullying.

Music tonight comes courtesy of Lucia Evans, who’ll be performing alongside the Discovery Gospel Choir.

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

  • The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, tonight, 10.45pm

Graham has a packed first show of the year, with enough guests to keep everyone happy. 

Among the guests joining Graham: Peep Show duo David Mitchell and Robert Webb, back together for a new series of Back; Oscar winner Regina King, making her directing debut with One Night in Miami; actor Anya Taylor-Joy, starring in the hit chess drama The Queen’s Gambit; singer Olly Alexander, starring in the new Russell T Davies series It’s a Sin; comedian Mel Giedroyc, promoting new panel show Unforgivable; and US comedian Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show.

Plus music from singer-songwriter Yungblud, who performs the single Cotton Candy.

Source: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

Across the pond 

News coming out of the US this week has been heavy, to say the least.

Jimmy Kimmel talks the end of Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump’s romance, an angry Mike Pence, the possibility of the 25th amendment being invoked, Republicans floating the idea that ANTIFA infiltrated the attack mob. And that’s not covering everything that’s happened in the last few hours. 

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Actor Micheal Sheen tells James Corden how his beard was named best in the world (you can be the judge of that). Also, spare a thought for Sheen and his family as they quarantine in the Caribbean. Thoughts and prayers. 

Source: The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

Some comic relief now courtesy of Ricky Gervais. He tells Jimmy Fallon the lengths he would go to in order to get the COVID-19 vaccine, shows off his rescue cat Pickle and shares an outtake from his series After Life.

Since it feels like Ireland is back in the first wave, it seems only fitting to mention Normal People. Its star, Daisy Edgar-Jones, tells Fallon how her Marrianne’s fringe came about. 

Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

From the archives 

This weekend marks the 5th anniversary of rock icon David Bowie’s untimely passing. 

He left behind a cultural legacy matched only in his era by The Beatles, Elvis, and Bob Dylan.

Here he is back in 1974 explaining the interesting artwork on the Diamond Dogs album to Dick Cavett.

Source: The Dick Cavett Show/YouTube

