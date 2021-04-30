Sofa Watch: Noel Gallagher and six fully-vaccinated pensioners among tonight's Late Late guests

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of socially distant light banter might help to break up the monotony.

As we all stay in (hopefully not for much longer), there’s no better night to sit on the couch and watch some quality chat shows.

Here’s our latest round-up of talk show content, there should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Six fully-vaccinated pensioners will be embracing their newfound freedom in Montrose tonight after cocooning for the past 14 months. A night out that even the biggest critics of the Late Late would embrace at this stage.

Let’s hope they’re Oasis fans, as tonight’s headliner is Noel Gallagher who is promoting his upcoming greatest hits album. Gallagher will also be performing Dead in the Water with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Following the success of Sound of Metal – the story of a heavy metal drummer who loses his hearing – at the Oscars last weekend, Calum Geary and his father Andrew will join Ryan tonight to talk about the important role the film is playing in raising awareness of the many obstacles faced by the Deaf Community.

Bell X1 will be giving a special rendition of their classic single, The Great Defector.

And if you’re in the need of some inspiration ahead of our outdoor summer, four amateur DIY enthusiasts will be showcasing their special creations for entertaining in the garden.

Meanwhile, the latest season of the Graham Norton Show is over but there is a compilation show at the usual time of 11.15pm over on BBC One if you fancied catching up on some best bits.

Across the Pond

US President Joe Biden delivered his first speech to Congress this week, highlighting the coronavirus pandemic and January’s deadly riot, among other things. But all that wasn’t enough to keep Ted Cruz interested.

The Texas senator, who was spotted falling asleep mid-speech, released a statement shortly after calling Biden both boring and radical.

Jimmy Kimmel smelt a stunt, saying he was probably dreaming about his Cancun trip – a reference to when Cruz flew to a Mexican holiday resort while millions of people in his state struggled without power or water due to a winter storm.

“Lyin’ Ted just turned into Snoozin’ Cruz,” he joked.

Mike Lindell, another right-wing figure who is usually the butt of Kimmel’s jokes, finally made an appearance on the late-night show following a very long war of words between the two men.

The Trump-supporting CEO of pillow manufacturer My Pillow accepted Kimmel’s invite last week, and the resulting interview was as bonkers as you’d expect.

After a few pleasantries, the conversation quickly turned to the many debunked claims about the November election that Lindell has been pushing – claims he still says he has evidence to back up.

“Do you ever think it’s weird, I mean just objectively looking at yourself and going, ‘Why is it that the only person in the country who has this evidence is a guy who sells pillows on cable?’” Kimmel said.

Lindell, a recent Razzie award winner for worst actor and worst film, insists that he has real evidence “so people can say what they want”.

Referring to Lindell’s past struggles with addiction, Kimmel said:

“I worry about you, I feel like you are maybe self-destructive.

“You have lost everything, repeatedly, so many times in your life… I feel like you’re going to be out dressed as Spider-Man on Hollywood Boulevard at the end of this whole thing.”

You can see the full 18-minute long interview here:

Jimmy Fallon caught up with four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles who is gearing up for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. She has a new docuseries coming out looking at the work that goes into becoming a world-class athlete.

Ever wondered what Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan was like as a teen? He admitted to Stephen Colbert that spent his high school days as a drama kid who drank wine and picnicked in the cemetery with his girlfriend.

John Oliver was off this week but the Last Week Tonight team put together some of their favourite graphics that never made it to air.

From the archives

If you end up renting Wild Mountain Thyme this weekend, you might find yourself wondering if Christopher Walken’s character is supposed to be Jamaican. He is not.

The veteran actor had never been to Ireland before coming here to film, which may explain his questionable take on an Irish brogue. But, Begorrah, they’re all bad.

During an interview with Conan O’Brien before Christmas, Walken admitted that he was intimated on set because most of the cast and crew were Irish. Nevertheless, it was still a “magical experience”.

He also told O’Brien he’s keen to come back to Ireland, but he may have since rethought his holiday plans given the reviews came out after this interview took place.