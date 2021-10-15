Sofa Watch: The Late Late pays a final tribute to The Chieftain

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of light banter might help to break up the monotony.

With the evenings getting darker, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and enjoy some quality chat shows.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Founder of The Chieftains Paddy Moloney was laid to rest this morning after the piper, composer and producer died earlier this week at the age of 83.

Tonight’s Late Late will pay tribute to the six-time Grammy winner through music, songs and stories. So by all means, expect to see some familiar faces from the world of Irish folk and traditional music.

Paddy last appeared on the Late Late in March of this year when he spoke about being a member of US President Joe Biden’s favourite band.

Actor Liam Neeson will also be on the show this evening to take about his latest role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

The Irish public has donated over two million Covid-19 vaccines to UNICEF’s Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign so far. These jabs will be delivered to healthcare workers and vulnerable people in some of the world’s least developed countries.

Announcing the news yesterday ahead of his Late Late appearance, Neeson was very taken with his fellow countrymen’s generosity.

“It is incredible. The pandemic has shown us that we are all in this together. And the generous response [to the campaign] in Ireland has been so inspiring to witness and be part of,” he said.

TV presenter Angela Scanlon will be in Montrose to chat about hosting RTÉ’s latest Saturday night entertainment show ‘Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything’ – a chat show with an audience licensed to ask guests, well, anything.

And closing out tonight’s lineup is Ireland international and Munster rugby stalwart Keith Earls. He’ll be chatting with Ryan about the reality of growing up in Moyross and his many physical and mental battles throughout his time in professional rugby.

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One NI, 10.45pm

Before his chat show this evening, you can catch Graham Norton over on Gogglebox which is airing a celebrity special at 9pm in support of Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer.

Norton will be joined by his fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Judge, Michelle Visage. Irish actress and comedian Aisling Bea will also be doing some armchair critiquing alongside comedian Rob Delaney.

But back to Graham’s main Friday night duties. Joining him tonight: comedian Billy Connolly, talking about his autobiography Windswept and Interesting; Jodie Whittaker, on starting her final series of Doctor Who; British Olympic champion diver Tom Daley; Actress Eileen Atkins, who is promoting her memoir Will She Do?; and comedian and writer Lenny Henry.

Music tonight comes from Coldplay, who perform their single My Universe.