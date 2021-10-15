#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 15 October 2021
Advertisement

Sofa Watch: The Late Late pays a final tribute to The Chieftain

All you need to know about your chat show options tonight.

By Adam Daly Friday 15 Oct 2021, 6:30 PM
58 minutes ago 2,234 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5576029
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of light banter might help to break up the monotony.

With the evenings getting darker, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and enjoy some quality chat shows.

  • The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Founder of The Chieftains Paddy Moloney was laid to rest this morning after the piper, composer and producer died earlier this week at the age of 83.

Tonight’s Late Late will pay tribute to the six-time Grammy winner through music, songs and stories. So by all means, expect to see some familiar faces from the world of Irish folk and traditional music.

Paddy last appeared on the Late Late in March of this year when he spoke about being a member of US President Joe Biden’s favourite band.

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

Actor Liam Neeson will also be on the show this evening to take about his latest role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

The Irish public has donated over two million Covid-19 vaccines to UNICEF’s Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign so far. These jabs will be delivered to healthcare workers and vulnerable people in some of the world’s least developed countries.

Announcing the news yesterday ahead of his Late Late appearance, Neeson was very taken with his fellow countrymen’s generosity.

“It is incredible. The pandemic has shown us that we are all in this together. And the generous response [to the campaign] in Ireland has been so inspiring to witness and be part of,” he said.

TV presenter Angela Scanlon will be in Montrose to chat about hosting RTÉ’s latest Saturday night entertainment show ‘Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything’ – a chat show with an audience licensed to ask guests, well, anything.

And closing out tonight’s lineup is Ireland international and Munster rugby stalwart Keith Earls. He’ll be chatting with Ryan about the reality of growing up in Moyross and his many physical and mental battles throughout his time in professional rugby.

  • The Graham Norton Show, BBC One NI, 10.45pm

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Before his chat show this evening, you can catch Graham Norton over on Gogglebox which is airing a celebrity special at 9pm in support of Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer.

Norton will be joined by his fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Judge, Michelle Visage. Irish actress and comedian Aisling Bea will also be doing some armchair critiquing alongside comedian Rob Delaney.

But back to Graham’s main Friday night duties. Joining him tonight: comedian Billy Connolly, talking about his autobiography Windswept and Interesting; Jodie Whittaker, on starting her final series of Doctor Who; British Olympic champion diver Tom Daley; Actress Eileen Atkins, who is promoting her memoir Will She Do?; and comedian and writer Lenny Henry.

Music tonight comes from Coldplay, who perform their single My Universe.

Source: Coldplay/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie