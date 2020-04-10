This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sofa Watch: Ryan returns to studio, Graham beams in from home

All you need to know about your Irish and international chat show options.

By Adam Daly Friday 10 Apr 2020, 9:00 PM
40 minutes ago 8,566 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5071212

THE DECISION OF what to watch has never been more important as restrictions keeping us at home have been extended for a further three-and-a-half-weeks. 

And while there’s plenty of TV shows and streaming apps at your fingertips these days, sometimes we need a bit of socially distant light banter to break up the monotony. 

Here at TheJournal.ie’s Sofa Watch, we want to help you find the best on offer, old and new, from chat shows on both sides of the pond. 

From the lineup in Montrose to the most popular clips from US late night TV, we’ll break down the best of your chat show options heading into each weekend.

Ryan Returns 

When: Tonight, 9.35 pm

Where: RTÉ 1, RTÉ Player

After Miriam O’Callaghan took the helm of the Late Late for the last two weeks in Ryan Tubridy’s absence, Tubs returns tonight after his battle with Covid-19.

Joining Ryan for a chat is actor Brendan Gleeson who will also be performing a musical number alongside his son, Fergus. 

Ryan will also be joined in studio by Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Glen Hansard, while presenter Dermot O’Leary and actress Amy Huberman will chat from their (respective) homes. 

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

Graham Norton

When: Tonight, 9pm

Where: BBC 1

The Bafta award-winning host is back, but not in his regular studio. Norton is hosting a shorter show than usual from home. 

The half-hour-long show will feature Michael Bublé, Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, and Michael Sheen. The red chair is also set to make an appearance. We’re not sure how they’ll pull that off yet. 

Netflix Vault 

Netflix’s first stab at the talk show format came in the form of US comedian Chelsea Handler, Chelsea on Netflix.

It only lasted for two seasons but her guests ranged from Hollywood’s A-list, world leaders to people from all walks of life.

The last show aired in 2017 so it might be nice to live in the past, and not watch a talk show where the guest has Zoomed in. 

Source: Netflix/YouTube

From the archives 

If there is a Tiger-shaped hole in your heart since you binged your way through Netflix’s Tiger King, then you’re in luck.

The popular series is returning with a special episode on 12 April, featuring new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. 

But if even that is too long a wait, there’s always Joe Exotic TV. 

If you finished the true-crime series you’ll remember Joe Exotic’s Youtube show shot on location at the GW Zoo. They range from the what you’d expect to the bizarre. 

Source: JoeExoticTV/YouTube

Adam Daly

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

