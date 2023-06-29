Decision not to prosecute soldier who killed 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty overturned

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE DECISION NOT to prosecute a soldier who fatally shot a 15-year-old in Derry in 1972 has been overturned following a successful challenge by the boy’s family.
Daniel Hegarty was shot twice in the head by a man known as ‘Soldier B’.
In July 2021 the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced it was dropping the prosecution case against the veteran, a decision that has now been quashed by the Court of Appeal.
The appeal was made by Daniel’s sister Margaret Brady, who told media outside the court that today has been very emotional.
Politicians including SDLP leader Colum Eastwood welcomed the ruling made by the court.
Eastwood said that his thoughts are with the family of Daniel Hegarty.
