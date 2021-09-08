#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 8 September 2021
Advertisement

'All you could hear was gunshots': Soldier on scenes at Kabul airport as civilians tried to flee

“I have never seen people jumping over fences because they are that desperate to get away.”

By Press Association Wednesday 8 Sep 2021, 7:29 AM
1 hour ago 4,515 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5543439
File photo of soldiers in Afghanistan
Image: PA Images
File photo of soldiers in Afghanistan
File photo of soldiers in Afghanistan
Image: PA Images

A BRITISH SOLDIER involved in the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan has described scenes of chaos as people desperately tried to flee the country.

Private Jake Howarth, of the second battalion in the Yorkshire Regiment, recalled hearing the sound of gunshots and being surrounded by barbed wire as he touched down at Kabul airport to help the UK evacuation effort following the Taliban takeover.

“There was quite a fear factor when we got there and obviously it was dark at night so nobody knew what was going on,” he said.

He added: “You had barbed wire in a square and loads of the civilians, the population in there, just waiting to get on a flight.

“You saw soldiers going around (and) weapons and everything.

“It looked like it wasn’t organised at all. When we were walking through all you could hear was constant gunshots at that time.

“If you looked at people’s faces, we were all quite shocked. We did not know what was happening. We did not know if it was Taliban or if it was Coalition forces firing their rounds off.”

Howarth said the scenes left him feeling “quite sad”, adding: “I have never seen people jumping over fences because they are that desperate to get away.

“There were children who were injured, scared and did not know what was going on.

“It is quite sad to say when you get brought up in a completely different country, you get brought up differently, you think about the children who come into this world and that is the first thing they are seeing.”

Guardian Angel

Howarth, who said a Sergeant Major gave the soldiers a pep talk to help keep their minds on their job, added: “When you find out that your chain of command are nervous as well, it doesn’t seem quite as bad to you.”

Related Reads

07.09.21 Taliban supreme leader says new govt will 'work towards upholding Islamic rules and sharia law'
06.09.21 Hundreds of people waiting to fly out of Afghanistan as NGO says Taliban is blocking flights
06.09.21 Taliban say last resistance holdout in Panjshir Valley 'completely captured'

He was involved in a task called ‘Guardian Angel’, which meant looking after people who had a right to leave and were being processed.

He recalled that against the backdrop of the constant gunfire it was important to continually reassure the people – some of whom were “quite jumpy” and “a lot of them were very scared” – that they would soon be on a flight out.

Captain David Kellett, from the same battalion, said the scenes he saw after landing at Kabul airport were “drastically different” to when he was there last year.

He added that the “the big thing” for the soldiers on the ground was to show compassion.

He said: “It was difficult because obviously there was a lot of risks and a lot of upset people. For us it was about getting hold of these people giving them basic things like food and water – once you did that and reassured them they were going to fly away from the airport that night, they calmed down a lot.

“The friendly nature of the soldiers really helped.”

The UK’s Operation Pitting rescued more than 15,000 people by the time the last plane left the airport.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Taliban yesterday announced their new government, with a UN-blacklisted veteran of the hardline movement in the top role, after the group swept to power in a lightning offensive which toppled the US-backed president.

The announcement came as protests were growing against Taliban rule, with three people shot dead in the western city of Herat.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie