'Totally unacceptable': British soldiers shown shooting at Jeremy Corbyn target

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after British soldiers were filmed shooting at a target of Jeremy Corbyn.

Footage circulating online shows soldiers shooting at a photo of the British Labour leader.

The video was originally shared on Snapchat and includes the caption ‘happy with that’.

A spokesperson for Ministry of Defence condemned the incident and said an investigation has been launched.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media.

“This behaviour is totally unacceptable and falls well below the high standards the Army expects, and a full investigation has been launched,” they said in a statement.

The Independent newspaper reports that the footage was filmed recently in Kabul, Afghanistan, and features members of an elite parachute regiment.

It is understood that the soldiers were using simulation munition rather than real bullets.

The footage has been criticised online, and Labour MP Alex Sobel said he has submitted a parliamentary question to Gavin Williamson, the Secretary of State for Defence, to ask “what steps he has taken to investigate”.

Tobias Ellwood, a minister in the Ministry of Defence, confirmed he is looking into the video.