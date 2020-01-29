Free public transport and a 50% cut in national dairy herd pledged by Solidarity-People Before Profit

SOLIDARITY-PEOPLE BEFORE Profit has pledged to introduce a free public transport system by tripling investment and subsidising journeys if it forms the next government.

Launching its “Planet Before Profit” climate change manifesto today, the party said it would facilitate the plan by adding 500 electric buses every year at cost of €500 million.

Last year, Minister for Transport Shane Ross revealed that the estimated cost of introducing free public transport was €600 million euro.

Dublin South Central TD Bríd Smith said that Ireland currently experienced poor public transport service because too many cars used the country’s roads.

“This is because there were massive cuts to our public transport system during the austerity years, most of which has not been reinstated in terms of the numbers of buses on the roads and the numbers of trains on the tracks and the frequency of buses and trains,” she said.

“One of the radical policies we’re proposing is free and frequent public transport and that would actually help to alleviate the huge problem with our inequality, to reduce our emissions.”

Solidarity-People Before Profit’s other climate action proposals include putting the major agri-corporations into public ownership and using their resources to help finance a “Just Transition” for farmers and rural Ireland.

The party said it will also reduce the dairy herd by 50% and compensate farmers with a New Green Payment.