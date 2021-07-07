#Open journalism No news is bad news

Watch: Politicians discuss solutions to Ireland's housing crisis

Representatives from every major party joined us to discuss real solutions and answer your questions.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 7 Jul 2021, 3:49 PM
26 minutes ago 498 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5488288

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

OVER THE LAST month, The Good Information Project has been exploring potential solutions to the housing crisis’ many issues.

This week we hosted a solutions-based panel of representatives from the main political parties, pitching some big ideas suggested by experts and our readers. 

TheJournal’s Michelle Hennessy chaired the panel, asking if it’s time to start using compulsory purchase orders, what politicians consider to be an affordable home, should the rental model be switched to cost per sqm, and should power be decentralised to local governments. 

Our panellists were: Eoin Ó Broin (SF); Rebecca Moynihan (Lab); Richard Boyd Barrett (PBP); Mary Fitzpatrick; (FF); Senator John Cummins (FG); Francis Noel Duffy (GP); and Cian O’Callaghan (SocDems). 

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

