Watch: Politicians discuss solutions to Ireland's housing crisis

OVER THE LAST month, The Good Information Project has been exploring potential solutions to the housing crisis’ many issues.

This week we hosted a solutions-based panel of representatives from the main political parties, pitching some big ideas suggested by experts and our readers.

TheJournal’s Michelle Hennessy chaired the panel, asking if it’s time to start using compulsory purchase orders, what politicians consider to be an affordable home, should the rental model be switched to cost per sqm, and should power be decentralised to local governments.

Our panellists were: Eoin Ó Broin (SF); Rebecca Moynihan (Lab); Richard Boyd Barrett (PBP); Mary Fitzpatrick; (FF); Senator John Cummins (FG); Francis Noel Duffy (GP); and Cian O’Callaghan (SocDems).

