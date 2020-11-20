Son accused of murdering elderly mother at his Clontarf home sent for trial

Gardaí at the scene of the fatal stabbing at Kincora Court

A 61-YEAR-OLD MAN charged with the murder of his elderly mother at his home in Clontarf in Dublin has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Neasa Murray, 88, who lived at Kincora Drive, died following a fatal assault shortly before 8pm on August 23 after visiting the home of her son Brendan at nearby Kincora Court.

Neasa Murray had lived alone following the death of her husband in 2018.

Gardai were alerted and paramedics rushed to the scene but Ms Murray was pronounced dead at the house.

Brendan Murray was arrested and charged with murder. He was remanded in custody following a district court appearance on August 25 last

His case was back before Cloverhill District Court today when he was served with a book of evidence by the prosecution.

Judge Victor Blake consented to the Director of Public Prosecutions’ request to order a return for trial to the Central Criminal Court. A date has yet to be set for his next hearing.

The district court does not have jurisdiction to consider a bail application in a murder cased which can only be heard in the High Court.

Earlier, his solicitor Michael French had said his client “suffers from serious mental health difficulties”.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Murray who was on social welfare.

At his first court appearance, Detective Sergeant David Ennis said that when the accused was cautioned at Clontarf station he replied: “I admit it”. He was charged half an hour later and his reply when he was handed a copy of the charge sheet was: “Guilty, she was vile, she was a pervert”