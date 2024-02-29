Man charged with murder of father who was found dead in Dublin home on Tuesday

A MAN HAS been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with murdering his father, who was found dead in his Dublin home earlier this week.

Michael Whelan, 64, known to friends and neighbours as “Mick the handyman” or “American Mick”, was discovered with serious injuries, including stab wounds, on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers had carried out a welfare check at his flat in Herberton Park, Rialto, Dublin 8.

Gardaí arrested Seth Whelan, 33, who lived at the same address as the deceased, on Wednesday morning, and brought him to Kilmainham garda station for questioning.

He was charged and held pending his appearance before Judge Shalom Binchy at Dublin District Court this evening.

He is accused of murdering his father in their flat between 19 February and 27 February. He is also accused of producing a table leg and a knife as weapons over the same eight-day period.

The man also has another charge for causing criminal damage to a Ring doorbell at a neighbouring property on 20 February.

Dressed in a navy jumper, light grey tracksuit bottoms and black shoes, he sat with his head bowed throughout the brief hearing.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Charles told the court that he arrested the accused at 3.20 pm and Whelan made no reply to caution, “but indicated he understood the reason for his arrest”.

A short time later the offences were put to him and “he made no reply to any of the charges after caution”.

The District Court cannot consider bail in a murder case, which requires a High Court application.

Judge Binchy remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on 7 March.

She also acceded to a request from defence solicitor Sandra Frayne to direct that the accused gets psychiatric attention in custody.

Whelan did not address the court and communicated only to quietly inform his solicitor that he agreed to appear via video link at his next hearing.

There was no indication of how he intends to plead but legal aid was granted after Frayne furnished the court with a statement of her client’s means.

The Office of the State Pathologist carried out a post-mortem and gardaí at Kilmainham station set up an incident room. A family liaison officer has been appointed and continues to engage with the family of the deceased.