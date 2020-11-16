#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 16 November 2020
Advertisement

Irish Rail users will be treated to birdsong on their morning commute

The project highlights the dramatic reduction in noise pollution in Ireland during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 16 Nov 2020, 7:53 AM
1 hour ago 6,561 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5268390
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

IRISH RAIL CUSTOMERS will be treated to birdsong as they wait for their morning train at stations across the country from today. 

On Chorus is a public art project by sound artist Christopher Steenson. The project will use Irish Rail’s train station PA systems to play the sound of birdsong from 8am to 9am until 29 November.

The project highlights the dramatic reduction in noise pollution in Ireland during the first Covid-19 lockdown in Ireland.

During this time, the sounds of towns and cities across Ireland were filled with the clear and uninterrupted sound of birdsong, which provided a stark contrast to the sounds of cars, planes and other machinery that usually consume our urban soundscapes.

The sounds played on Iarnród Éireann’s PA systems was recorded by Steenson during the first few weeks of lockdown, in inner-city Dublin last Spring.

On Chorus uses birdsong as a vehicle for highlighting the biodiversity of urban environments, emphasising the rich variety of wildlife that exists in town and cities, which can go unnoticed amongst the noisy commotion of our daily lives.

At the same time that birdsong will be heard in train stations, birdsong will also play on the website created especially for the project.

The website will provide information about the project, as well as presenting a series of 35mm photographs created by Christopher Steenson.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Birdsong is something that is very dear to my heart,” said Niall Hatch, head of development and communications with BirdWatch Ireland,

“Throughout Covid-19 restrictions, it became even more important to me, as I know it did to people all across the country,” he said.

“Hearing the sound of the birds singing around my home, and especially the beauty of the dawn chorus, became a real source both of entertainment and of comfort to thousands of people, many of whom had never really paid it much heed before.”

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie