Sons of US tourist assaulted in Dublin say father is making 'slight improvements'

THE SONS OF the US tourist who was attacked in Dublin last week have said their father is making “slight improvements”.

Stephen Termini was assaulted on Talbot Street in the city centre while visiting Ireland and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Members of his family arrived in Dublin this evening.

Speaking to RTÉ News, two of his sons said that he is making “slight improvement here and there”.

“We’re taking it basically one hour at a time, but he is making slight improvements that we’re very happy with.”

They said he is “showing some good signs of having a strong resilient body”.

“It’s in the right direction, but it’s slow. Slowly but surely.”

They confirmed that their father is no longer in a coma but emphasised that the improvement is “very slow”.

“It’s going to be a long game here.”

His family previously confirmed that he was at risk of losing an eye due to the injuries he sustained.

His sons said in tonight’s update that do not yet know how severe the damage that was caused to their father’s eye will be but said the doctors are “still trying to do everything they can, so we’re leaving it up to their hands because they’re the professionals.”