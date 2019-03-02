This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 2 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

10 stunning photos from Sony World Photography Awards' Open competition

The categories include Natural World, Portraiture, Landscape and Architecture.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 8:00 AM
30 minutes ago 3,046 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4515573

THE WINNING SINGLE images of the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards’ Open competition have been released this week.

Selected from a record-breaking number of entries from 195 countries and territories, they judges have rewarded 10 exceptional single images that each fit the brief of the diverse categories. 

The winning photographers come from a broad range of countries and backgrounds and include full-time professional photographers, photographers who have recently converted from other careers,  and enthusiasts alike.  

The winners will now go on to compete for the Open Photographer of the Year, winning $5,000 (€4390). This photographer, along with the professional categories’ winners, will be announced at an awards’ ceremony in London on 17 April. 

Here are the winners: 

Architecture

Philippe Sarfati, French with the image Heatwave

4497_12641_PhilippeSarfati_France_Open_ArchitectureOpencompetition_2019 Source: Philippe Sarfati/Sony World Photography Awards' Open competition

The 21st century museum’s staff waters the lawn during a summer afternoon. Kanazawa, Japan, July 2018

Culture (supported by Culture Trip)

Pan Jianhua, China Mainland with the image Shadow Puppetry

Capture Source: Pan Jianhua/Sony World Photography Awards' Open competition

Shadow Puppetry is an ancient folk art with a history of more than 2000 years in China. The village shadow Puppets performers perform for the local villagers in the courtyard of a stone house.

Creative

Martin Stranka, Czech, with the image Dreamers and Warriors

4493_12633_MartinStranka_CzechRepublicRepublic_Open_CreativeOpencompetition_2019 Source: Martin Stranka/Sony World Photography Awards' Open competition

“Whether you are physically male or female, strong or weak, ill or healthy – all those things matter less than what your heart contains. If you have the soul of a warrior, you are a warrior. All those other things are the glass that contains the lamp, but you are the light inside. We should never stop following our dreams, fighting for our ideals and protecting our visions which are all symbolised by the animals captured in this series & Dreamers and Warriors.”

Motion

 Christy Lee Rogers, American with the image Harmony

4501_12643_ChristyLeeRogers_UnitedStatesofAmerica_Open_MotionOpencompetition_2019 Source: Christy Lee Rogers/Sony World Photography Awards' Open competition

Shot underwater in Hawaii, this image is part of my Muses Collection. What started to work best for me was having a perspective from outside of the water, looking in and using the surface of a pool as a canvas, utilizing natural effects like the refraction of light with movement to bend reality, and shooting at night so I could really control my light.

Landscape

Hal Gage, American with the image Stumps, Alder Lake, Nisqually River, Oregon

4503_12645_HalGage_UnitedStatesofAmerica_Open_LandscapeOpenCompetition_2019 Source: Hal Gage/Sony World Photography Awards' Open competition

Stumps exposed from the water levels on the manmade Alder lake on the Nisqually River Dam, Washington.

Natural World and Wildlife

Tracey Lund, British with the image Underwater Gannets

Underwater Gannets Source: Tracey Lund/Sony World Photography Awards' Open competition

Whilst on a trip to Shetland, the biggest thing I wanted to do was photograph the gannets as they feed underwater. The photography takes place at sea around some of Shetland’s remotest headlands. Dead bait is used, using fish the Gannets would normally eat, locally sourced around Shetland. To be able to capture what goes on under the water was an unbelievable experience and one I will never forget.

Portraiture

Richard Ansett,  British with the image Grayson Perry – Birth

aftertheattack Source: Richard Ansett/Sony World Photography Awards' Open competition

I have been working closely with Grayson Perry for 5 years developing conceptual campaigns for his social documentary films. This ‘Birth’ concept is designed and inspired by the inexhaustible mother and child motif brought upto date for the 21st century and all shot ‘in camera’ at a studio near his home. Baby Dylan was supplied by the client’s press officer recently on maternity leave. We thought it would be a great early memory.

Still Life

Rachel Yee Laam Lai, Hong Kong SAR with the image Peony and Leaves

4487_12591_RachelYeeLamLai_HongKongChina_Open_StillLifeOpencompetition_2019 Source: Rachel Yee Lam Lai/Sony World Photography Awards' Open competition

Although the peony is beautiful, it depends entirely on help from the green leaves. (Chinese proverb) However brilliant you may be, you can’t do anything without support from others.

Street Photography

Carole Pariat, French with the image Open-Air Toilet

4507_12649_CarolePariat_France_Open_StreetPhotographyOpencompetition_2019 Source: Carole Pariat/Sony World Photography Awards' Open competition

This stony forest, situated in the South of China, is composed of many stone peaks which were sculptured gradually by the process of erosion due to rain and wind. On the background, the mountain, shaped also during millions of years. And between the 2, these skyscrapers erected in no time at all in China contrast with this magic landscape without age. Nevertheless, in the similarity of their form, the stony constructions rising of the ground, seem to begin a silent dialogue, with the maze of high buildings drawn by the hand of the men. Picture taken last May.

Travel (supported by Eurostar)

Nicolas Boyer, French with the image Woman Wearing a Wedding Dress

JAPAN - WOMAN WEARING A WEDDING DRESS Source: Nicolas Boyer/Sony World Photography Awards' Open competition

Woman wearing the shiromuku dress (made of the kanjis shiro (白) “white” and muku (無垢) “purity” that the bride wears during a traditional Shinto wedding in Tokyo.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man shot dead in front garden of west Dublin home named locally
    167,170  93
    2
    		Victim of fatal Clondalkin stabbing named locally as mother-of-three Cathy Ward
    110,102  71
    3
    		'Is the issue with me being white?': Row breaks out over BBC presenter's social media posts from Africa
    75,890  67
    Fora
    1
    		Lidl paused plans for a controversial Kildare store - but it hasn't thrown in the towel yet
    1,718  0
    2
    		Overcoming the 'trough of disillusionment': How VR and AR are finding their second wind
    47  0
    The42
    1
    		Disastrous start for Ireland in Glasgow as Greene takes a fall and Barr finishes last
    32,414  8
    2
    		Cheetahs centre apologises to Connacht's Fainga’a after disgusting act of foul play
    27,785  14
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,053  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ahead of her appearance on tonight's Late Late, here's everything you should know about Jessie Buckley
    33,359  2
    2
    		First Dates Ireland viewers couldn't have cared less about Chris forgetting Roseanna's name
    15,233  2
    3
    		Poll: What age were you when you got your first shift?
    7,032  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    Opinion: 'E-cigarettes may be an effective tobacco cessation tool but at what cost to society'?
    Opinion: 'E-cigarettes may be an effective tobacco cessation tool but at what cost to society'?
    Poll: How do you feel about religious symbols in hospitals?
    'Look in my child's eyes and tell him his life is not worth saving': Parents call for access to medication
    DUBLIN
    Dublin water supply may be disrupted over weekend as repairs to be carried out
    Dublin water supply may be disrupted over weekend as repairs to be carried out
    Man shot dead in front garden of west Dublin home named locally
    Victim of fatal Clondalkin stabbing named locally as mother-of-three Cathy Ward
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: When does spring start ... it's today, right?
    Poll: When does spring start ... it's today, right?
    Poll: Do you think restaurants should have to display calorie counts on menus?
    Poll: Should hospitals breath-test pregnant women to check if they smoke?
    LEO VARADKAR
    Drogheda puts pressure on Varadkar to declare it Ireland's next city
    Drogheda puts pressure on Varadkar to declare it Ireland's next city
    Taoiseach slams TD for 'mudslinging' as he confirms tribunal costs will overrun by millions
    Leo Varadkar says it is 'scandalous' that the Children's Hospital cost estimations were so far off

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie