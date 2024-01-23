People Before Profit: Joining South Africa's genocide case at a later date 'worse than useless'

OPPOSITION PARTIES HAVE today continued to criticise the government’s decision to not join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said talk by the government of joining at a later date is “worse than useless”.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said the government has not yet assessed South Africa’s legal case.

He said that once the preliminary stages at the ICJ had concluded he hoped South Africa would share the details of their case with other countries so that Ireland can assess whether to join.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had previously said that Ireland did“not intend” to join South Africa’s case, and said that there is a need to “be very careful” of accusing a Jewish state of genocide.

Today, Trocaire urged Ireland to assess itself whether there is a risk that genocide is being committed in Gaza.

The charity said assessing this risk is “a first step” towards fulfilling Ireland’s duty under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The charity also called on Ireland to publicly support South Africa’s call for interim measures, such as a suspension of Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Asked about the case today, the Tánaiste said: “It’s important to make that point, no-one has joined because no-one can right now.

“That misinformation has gathered that somehow we haven’t joined. Nobody has joined.”

He said that it was not Ireland’s “original position” that it would not support the case.

“Nobody has joined because preliminary recommendations must be made following submission of the case by South Africa. We will support the court.

“I think it makes sense for the court to make its preliminary findings, then South Africa make the substantive case, I presume it will share that with other countries. We will consider that and form a basis for both a decision to join but also if you were to join, what would the basis be?”

“We take our international responsibilities seriously in respect of legal submissions, we’ve already made a very substantive legal submission in respect of the occupation of the West Bank… these are very serious legal submissions one makes, they’re not done for political reasons, they’re done in the context of the law,” the Tánaiste said.

Tomorrow in the Dáil, the Social Democrats will bring a motion calling on the government to join South Africa’s case.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon today rejected the notion that Ireland must wait for the preliminary findings to be made and instead said the Irish state should start the process now.

With reporting from Press Association.