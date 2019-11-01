This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cyclist dies after being struck by lorry in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for motorists in the area who have dash cam footage to contact them.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 1 Nov 2019, 10:43 AM
Friday 1 Nov 2019, 10:43 AM
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been killed in a road collision in Dublin this morning.

The collision occurred at 8.30 on the South Circular Road and involved a lorry and a male cyclist, who was fatally injured. The lorry driver was not injured in the incident.

Gardaí said the deceased man’s body remains at the scene. The scene has been preserved for the arrival of garda forensic collision investigators and road diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any motorists who may have been on the South Circular Road between 8.15am – 8.45am and who may have dash cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Kevin Street on 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

