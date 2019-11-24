This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two killed as historic rainfall causes flooding in southern France

The Alpes-Maritimes and Var regions have been hit by torrential rainstorms.

By AFP Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 5:07 PM
1 hour ago 5,681 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Mr Twister
Image: Shutterstock/Mr Twister

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed and at least one more is missing after historic rain levels drenched the south of France, causing major floods that are only starting to recede.

The high floodwaters buried cars underwater, turned roads into rivers and even allowed kayakers the chance to paddle down a highway.

One body was found in the village of Le Muy, just north of France’s Mediterranean coast, close to where a rescue dinghy had capsized on Saturday evening.

Three members of the fire brigade and three civilians were on board, local authorities in the southern Var region said.

One of the civilians had been reported missing.

The second body, of a man in his 50s, was found in the village of Cabasse in a car, said the local authorities, without giving further details.

Meanwhile, another man in his 70s was still missing in the village of Saint-Antonin-du-Var after going out during the night amid heavy rain. Searches are continuing.

The Alpes-Maritimes and Var regions have been hit by torrential rainstorms that also caused huge waves in seaside areas since Friday.

A 39-year-old woman was badly injured on Saturday and hospitalised after being swept away by a wave, the fire service said.

The town of Roquebrune-sur-Argens in the Var region was particularly badly affected and only accessible by boat or helicopter, local authorities said.

Some 4,500 households have been left without electricity throughout the Var and Alpes-Maritimes regions.

A senior official for the Var region, Jean-Luc Videlaine, told AFP that the rains had been of “historic” intensity, adding that the damage will be “considerable”.

He said that water levels were now going down but added that the situation was “far from returning to normal”.

In some areas of the Var region, the equivalent of two or three months of rain fell in just 24 or 48 hours.

Neighbouring Italy was also affected, with Venice again hit by the floods that have paralysed the city over the last days, even if the levels were well off the historic peak reached on 12 November.

The waters that flooded the iconic St Mark’s Square in the city centre were at knee-height, and were beginning to recede by the afternoon.

Worst hit was the region of Alessandria south of Turin where 200 people were evacuated and 600 left isolated. One woman was reported missing, Italian media said.

- © AFP 2019

