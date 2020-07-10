This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayor of Seoul found dead a day after being accused of sexual harassment

Authorities have said Park Won-soon took his own life.

By AFP Friday 10 Jul 2020, 7:22 AM
1 hour ago 7,802 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5146482
A portrait of the deceased Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.
Image: AP/PA Images
A portrait of the deceased Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.
A portrait of the deceased Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.
Image: AP/PA Images

THE MAYOR OF Seoul, a contender to be South Korea’s next president and a former human rights lawyer, took his own life a day after he was accused of sexual harassment.

Park Won-soon, whose body was recovered on a mountain in the capital, is by far the most high-profile politician to be implicated in a harassment case in South Korea, a highly patriarchal society where the #MeToo movement has led to the fall of scores of prominent men in multiple fields.

A note written by Park was found at his official residence and was released by city authorities.

Park was a student activist in the days of South Korea’s military dictatorship — he was jailed for taking part in a rally against then-president Park Chung-hee — and later became a human rights lawyer.

He defended many political activists and in the 1990s won South Korea’s first sexual harassment conviction, in a landmark judgement.

A heavyweight figure in the ruling centre-left Democratic party, Park ran South Korea’s sprawling capital — home to almost a fifth of the national population — for nearly a decade.

He won three elections while promoting gender and social equality, and did not shy away from expressing his ambitions to replace incumbent President Moon Jae-in in 2022.

His death came a day after his former secretary filed a police complaint — said to involve sexual harassment — against him.

According to a document purporting to be the statement of Park’s victim, who worked as his personal secretary from 2015, he committed “sexual harassment and inappropriate gestures during work hours”, including insisting she hug him in the bedroom adjoining his office.

After work, she said, he sent her “selfies of himself in his underwear and lewd comments” on a messenger app.

“I brainwashed myself, bearing tremendous fear and humiliation, that all of this was in the interest of Seoul City, myself, and mayor Park,” she said, according to the document.

The police confirmed a complaint had been filed but declined to confirm the details.

Park’s death means the investigation will automatically be closed.

South Korea remains male-dominated despite its economic and technological advances, but the country has seen a widespread #MeToo movement in the last two years, sparked by a prosecutor who publicly accused a superior of groping her at a funeral.

The perpetrators have included a former provincial governor who sought the presidency in 2017 but was jailed last year for sexual intercourse by abuse of authority after his female assistant accused him of repeatedly raping her.

Park is the country’s highest-profile politician to die by his own hand since former president Roh Moo-hyun, who jumped off a cliff in 2009 after being questioned over corruption allegations involving family members.

© – AFP 2020

