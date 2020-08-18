This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 18 August, 2020
South Korea tightens coronavirus restrictions amid spike in cases

The new restrictions will affect half of the population.

By Press Association Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 12:32 PM
51 minutes ago 3,615 Views 15 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

SOUTH KOREA WILL ban large public gatherings and shut down churches and nightspots in the Seoul metropolitan area amid an alarming surge in infections that health officials describe as the country’s biggest crisis since the emergence of Covid-19.

In a nationally televised announcement today, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said strengthening social distancing restrictions for the area, which is home to half of the country’s 51 million people, was inevitable because a failure to slow transmissions there could result in a major outbreak nationwide.

South Korea reported 246 new cases on today, mostly from the capital area, pushing its total for the last five days to 959.

The measures, which will take effect on Wednesday in Seoul, the nearby Gyeonggi province and the city of Incheon, prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Nightclubs, karaoke rooms, buffet restaurants, computer gaming cafes and other “high-risk” venues will be shut and churches will only be allowed to provide online services.

Mr Chung or other government officials did not immediately say how long the measures would be in place.

“We are at a crucial moment where a failure to put (infections in the capital area) under control would quickly develop into a major outbreak nationwide,” Mr Chung said.

The government had resisted calls to strengthen social distancing measures for months, citing concerns about hurting an already fragile economy that policymakers say could shrink for the first time in two decades.

Churches have emerged as major clusters of infections, with many of them failing to require the wearing of masks and allowing worshippers to sing in choirs or eat together.

Kwon Jun-wook, director of South Korea’s National Health Institute, said health workers have so far found 457 cases linked to a huge Seoul church led by a critic of South Korean president Moon Jae-in, which has become the main focus of disease control efforts.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

There is concern that the outbreak could worsen after thousands of protesters, including members of the Sarang Jeil Church and its pastor Jun Kwang-hun, marched in Seoul on Saturday despite official pleas to stay home.

Mr Jun, who was unmasked and shared a microphone with several other protest leaders on a stage during Saturday’s protest, tested positive yesterday and is now receiving treatment at a Seoul hospital.

Health officials have so far tested 2,500 of the church’s 4,000 members, but they have expressed concern that many of them are refusing to come forward for testing.

Police are pursuing some 800 church members who have been out of contact.

Press Association

