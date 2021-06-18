Three people arrested after bottles thrown at bar staff in Dublin city centre

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three people after bottles were thrown at bar staff at a venue on South William Street in Dublin.

The incident also saw chairs thrown as scuffles spilled out onto the street, while dozens of people looked on.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media. Several bar staff responded to the attack and pursued the group down the street.

A garda spokesperson said that an investigation has been opened into the incident and three people have been arrested.

“Gardaí are investigating reports of a group of four persons causing a disturbance on South William Street, Dublin 2, on (Thursday) at approximately 9.30pm.

“It is reported the group threw glass and glass bottles at staff members of a premises in the area. One such staff member attended St. James Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“Gardaí attended the scene and three men, two early 20s and one late teens, were arrested and taken to Pearse Street Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing,” he said.

South William Street was scene to a number of violent incident earlier this month as the garda Public Order Unit was deployed to the area.