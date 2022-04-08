Poll: Would you be a space tourist if you could afford it?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
THIS MORNING WILL see the first fully private mission to the International Space Station.
A four-member crew from startup company Axiom Space will be heading to the hub for eight days.
It costs a few bob, however, roughly around €50 million each. Pocket change if you’re a billionaire.
This morning we want to know:Would you be a space tourist if you could afford it?
