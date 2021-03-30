#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 30 March 2021
SpaceX Starship rocket test ends in another failure

Elon Musk hopes to use the Starship to one day fly crewed missions to the Moon, Mars, and elsewhere in space.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 3:26 PM
1 hour ago 4,593 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5395993
Image: SpaceX
Image: SpaceX

A SPACEX STARSHIP that was being tested today has crashed during a test flight.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter today that the latest prototype of the company’s Starship rocket series had crashed, after the video feed of its test flight cut out.

“At least the crater is in the right place!” he joked, in acknowledging the fourth failed test of the prototype.

“Something significant happened shortly after landing burn start. Should know what it was once we can examine the bits later today,” he added.

The rocket, SN11, launched from the company’s south Texas facility around 1300 GMT and began its ascent to 10 kilometers (six miles), experiencing some video glitches.

It was descending to the surface when the feed was lost once again.

“We lost the clock at T plus five minutes, 49 seconds,” said announcer John Insprucker, meaning the amount of time that had passed after lift-off.

“Looks like we’ve had another exciting test of Starship Number 11,” he added, dryly.

SN11 is the 11th prototype of Starship, which SpaceX hopes will one day be able to fly crewed missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

It was the fourth to conduct a test flight attempting to return to the ground for a soft vertical landing.

The latest flight was postponed until today after a Federaal Aviation Administration (FAA) inspector was unable to reach the base in time for a launch yesterday.

SN8 and SN9, which launched in December and February respectively, crash landed and exploded, while SN10 successfully landed then blew up a few minutes later during its test on March 3. 

Despite the previous failures, analysts say SpaceX is gathering valuable data that will help it to accelerate its development timeline.

Eventually, SpaceX plans to combine the Starship spaceship with a Super Heavy rocket, creating a fully reusable system.

This final version will stand 394 feet (120 meters) tall and will be able to carry 100 metric tonnes into Earth orbit — the most powerful launch vehicle ever developed.

AFP

