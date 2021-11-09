#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 9 November 2021
Advertisement

ISS astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX craft after six-month mission

Their four replacements could be launched as early as tomorrow night.

By Press Association Tuesday 9 Nov 2021, 8:19 AM
35 minutes ago 1,763 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5596023
European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, Nasa astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide
Image: Aubrey Gemignani/Nasa via PA Images
European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, Nasa astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide
European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, Nasa astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide
Image: Aubrey Gemignani/Nasa via PA Images

FOUR ASTRONAUTS HAVE returned to earth after a 200-day space station mission.

Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, in darkness yesterday. Recovery boats quickly moved in with spotlights.

Their homecoming — coming just eight hours after leaving the International Space Station — paved the way for SpaceX’s launch of their four replacements as early as tomorrow night.

The newcomers were scheduled to launch first, but Nasa switched the order because of bad weather and an astronaut’s undisclosed medical condition.

The welcoming duties will now fall to the lone American and two Russians left behind at the space station.

Before yesterday afternoon’s undocking, German astronaut Matthias Maurer, who is waiting to launch at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre, tweeted it was a shame the two crews would not overlap at the space station but “we trust you’ll leave everything nice and tidy”.

His will be SpaceX’s fourth crew flight for Nasa in just one-and-a-half years.

Nasa astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan’s Akihiko Hoshide and France’s Thomas Pesquet should have been back yesterday  morning, but high wind in the recovery zone delayed their return.

“One more night with this magical view. Who could complain? I’ll miss our spaceship!” Pesquet tweeted alongside a brief video showing the space station illuminated against the blackness of space and the twinkling city lights on the night-time side of earth.

From the space station, Nasa astronaut Mark Vande Hei – midway through a one-year flight – bid farewell to each of his departing friends, telling McArthur: “I’ll miss hearing your laughter in adjacent modules.”

Before leaving the neighbourhood, the four took a spin around the space station, taking pictures.

This was a first for SpaceX; Nasa’s shuttles used to do it all the time before their retirement a decade ago. The last Russian capsule fly-around was three years ago.

It was not the most comfortable ride back. The toilet in their capsule was broken, and so the astronauts needed to rely on nappies for the eight-hour trip home. They shrugged it off late last week as just one more challenge in their mission.

The first issue arose shortly after their April lift-off; Mission Control warned a piece of space junk was threatening to collide with their capsule. It turned out to be a false alarm.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Then in July, thrusters on a newly arrived Russian lab inadvertently fired and sent the station into a spin. The four astronauts took shelter in their docked SpaceX capsule, ready to make a hasty departure if necessary.

Among the upbeat milestones: four spacewalks to enhance the station’s solar power, a movie-making visit by a Russian film crew and the first-ever space harvest of chili peppers.

The next crew will also spend six months up there, welcoming back-to-back groups of tourists.

A Japanese tycoon and his personal assistant will get a lift from the Russian Space Agency in December, followed by three businessmen arriving via SpaceX in February.

SpaceX’s first privately chartered flight, in September, bypassed the space station.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie