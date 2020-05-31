This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 31 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch live: SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks with International Space Station

The docking is expected at about 3.30pm Irish time.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 31 May 2020, 1:45 PM
50 minutes ago 8,880 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5112020

Source: SpaceX/YouTube

THE SPACEX CREW Dragon capsule is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) at about 3.30pm Irish time this afternoon. 

The docking comes 19 hours after the two Nasa astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley blasted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida yesterday. 

The launch was the first time a private company had sent humans into space. 

The reusable SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket subsequently returned to a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean while the Dragon capsule continued its journey towards ISS. 

The capsule is currently orbiting some 418 km above earth and will make its way to Way Point Zero, about 400m below ISS, at 2pm this afternoon where it will begin the docking process.

Behnken is the mission’s joint operations commander and will take responsibility for the rendezvous, docking and undocking of the Dragon capsule.

This is expected at about 3.30pm although SpaceX has said the mission is about 15 minutes ahead of schedule. 

The SpaceX launch was also the first time astronauts have left from US soil since 2011. 

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that he was “quite overcome with emotion” after yesterday’s launch.

“It’s been 18 years working towards this goal. “This is hopefully the first step on a journey towards civilization on Mars,” Musk said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In a brief interview from space, Hurley said that in keeping with the tradition of having astronauts name their spacecraft, he and Behnken had named the Crew Dragon capsule “Endeavour” after the space shuttle on which they both flew.

Behnken said the SpaceX capsule is a “lot different than its namesake” in that “it has touch display screens.”

The mission is dubbed Demo-2 and represents the final test flight before NASA certifies SpaceX’s capsule for regular crewed missions.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie