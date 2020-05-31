Watch live: SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks with International Space Station

THE SPACEX CREW Dragon capsule is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) at about 3.30pm Irish time this afternoon.

The docking comes 19 hours after the two Nasa astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley blasted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida yesterday.

The launch was the first time a private company had sent humans into space.

The reusable SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket subsequently returned to a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean while the Dragon capsule continued its journey towards ISS.

The capsule is currently orbiting some 418 km above earth and will make its way to Way Point Zero, about 400m below ISS, at 2pm this afternoon where it will begin the docking process.

Behnken is the mission’s joint operations commander and will take responsibility for the rendezvous, docking and undocking of the Dragon capsule.

This is expected at about 3.30pm although SpaceX has said the mission is about 15 minutes ahead of schedule.

The SpaceX launch was also the first time astronauts have left from US soil since 2011.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that he was “quite overcome with emotion” after yesterday’s launch.

“It’s been 18 years working towards this goal. “This is hopefully the first step on a journey towards civilization on Mars,” Musk said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

In a brief interview from space, Hurley said that in keeping with the tradition of having astronauts name their spacecraft, he and Behnken had named the Crew Dragon capsule “Endeavour” after the space shuttle on which they both flew.

Behnken said the SpaceX capsule is a “lot different than its namesake” in that “it has touch display screens.”

The mission is dubbed Demo-2 and represents the final test flight before NASA certifies SpaceX’s capsule for regular crewed missions.