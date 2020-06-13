WATCH: SpaceX launches dozens of satellites in Starlink mission

SPACEX SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHED dozens of satellites at its base at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida in the US today.

A new batch of 58 Starlink internet satellites and three Earth-observation satellites from Planet were launched.

This is SpaceX’s ninth Starlink mission and brings the total number of operational Starlink broadband internet satellites in orbit to 538.

Falcon 9 launches 58 Starlink satellites and 3 @planetlabs Skysats to orbit before returning to Earth and landing on a droneship pic.twitter.com/K6OjgJQZfv — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 13, 2020 Source: SpaceX /Twitter

As part of the operation, a Falcon 9 rocket successfully landed on a drone ship called ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage previously supported resupply missions for Dragon, another SpaceX craft, to the International Space Station.

Planet’s SkySats were deployed sequentially beginning about 12 minutes after liftoff, and the Starlink satellites deployed approximately 26 minutes after liftoff.

Last month, two Nasa astronauts reached orbit on board a SpaceX rocket – a first for a private company in the history of spaceflight.