This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 13 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

WATCH: SpaceX launches dozens of satellites in Starlink mission

A new batch of 58 Starlink internet satellites and three Earth-observation satellites were launched.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 13 Jun 2020, 3:01 PM
1 hour ago 5,640 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5122178

Source: SpaceX/YouTube

SPACEX SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHED dozens of satellites at its base at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida in the US today.

A new batch of 58 Starlink internet satellites and three Earth-observation satellites from Planet were launched.

This is SpaceX’s ninth Starlink mission and brings the total number of operational Starlink broadband internet satellites in orbit to 538.

As part of the operation, a Falcon 9 rocket successfully landed on a drone ship called ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage previously supported resupply missions for Dragon, another SpaceX craft, to the International Space Station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Planet’s SkySats were deployed sequentially beginning about 12 minutes after liftoff, and the Starlink satellites deployed approximately 26 minutes after liftoff.

Last month, two Nasa astronauts reached orbit on board a SpaceX rocket – a first for a private company in the history of spaceflight.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie