Sunday 5 April, 2020
Spain sees third daily decline in deaths from coronavirus

The country recorded 674 deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday.

By AFP Sunday 5 Apr 2020, 2:11 PM
7 hours ago 35,623 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5066952
Barcelona earlier this month.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SPAIN SAW ITS third consecutive daily decline in the number of people dying from the coronavirus pandemic as the country recorded another 674 deaths today.

The health ministry said total deaths were now 12,418, the highest in the world after Italy. 

The 674 deaths, which were sharply down on the record 950 recorded on 2 April, represented an increase of 5.7% over the last 24 hours, compared to a 30% leap in one recent day. 

The number of infections rose 4.8% to 130,759, indicating a slowdown in the spread from 8.2% on April 1 and 14 percent 10 days ago.

The number of people declared to have recovered has increased by 11%, rising above 38,080.

The authorities say they believe they have stabilised the spread of the virus but have decided to extend until 25 April a strict lockdown imposed on Spain’s 46.6 million people since 14 March.

Globally, there are now more than one million cases of Covid-19 – with over 64,000 deaths recorded from the virus. 

With the highest number of infections in Europe and their hospitals overwhelmed, Spain and Italy are struggling to protect medical staff on the front lines.

Italy and Spain, with combined deaths of more than 25,000 and nearly a quarter-million infections, have reported a high percentage of infections among health care workers.

Spain will now hope that the trend continues and the number of new infections slows. 

© – AFP 2020

With reporting from Pres Association and Dominic McGrath

