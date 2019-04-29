This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 29 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Catalonia's former president Carles Puigdemont blocked from running in EU elections

Puigdemont slammed the move in a tweet as a “legal scandal and a coup to democracy”.

By AFP Monday 29 Apr 2019, 10:32 PM
1 hour ago 2,817 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4611743
The former regional president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, gives a press conference in February.
Image: DPA/PA Images
The former regional president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, gives a press conference in February.
The former regional president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, gives a press conference in February.
Image: DPA/PA Images

SPANISH ELECTION AUTHORITIES have banned Catalonia’s former president Carles Puigdemont, who fled the country in 2017 after a secession attempt, from running in upcoming EU polls.

Puigdemont slammed the move in a tweet as a “legal scandal and a coup to democracy”.

The electoral commission decision, seen by AFP, also excludes Toni Comin, who was in Catalonia’s regional government when the secession bid happened and is now in self-exile in Belgium.

Clara Ponsati, another former Catalan minister who fled Spain and planned to run in the European Parliament elections, has been banned as well.

No reason was given as to why they were banned from running.

The commission would not comment when contacted by AFP.

Puigdemont’s party, Together for Catalonia, accused the electoral commission of wanting to “silence and push aside” Puigdemont “so that he can’t explain what he represents at the heart of European institutions”.

Puigdemont, Comin and Ponsati were all part of a push to hold an independence referendum in October 2017 in defiance of a court ban.

That sparked Spain’s deepest political crisis in decades.

The referendum in the wealthy northeastern region was followed by a short-lived declaration of independence.

Then-conservative prime minister Mariano Rajoy moved in, taking direct control of the region, sacking the Catalan executive and calling snap polls.

That prompted Puigdemont and others to flee Spain.

Those Catalan leaders who remained in Spain are now on trial in Madrid over their role in the secession bid.

When he was picked last month to represent his party in the upcoming European Parliament polls, Puigdemont said:

It is time to take another step to internationalise the right to self-determination in Catalonia from the heart of Europe to the whole world.

But Spain’s conservative Popular Party and centre-right Ciudadanos appealed his candidacy and that of the two others, prompting the election commission’s decision.

The head of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, said on Twitter that he was “satisfied with the electoral commission’s decision.”

What Puigdemont “must do is come to Spain and appear before the courts”, he wrote.

Ines Arrimadas, head of Ciudadanos, tweeted that “if you undertake a state coup and then flee, you CANNOT represent in Europe the country where you made that coup”.

Together for Catalonia said it would “immediately deploy all forms of legal action in the Spanish state and in Europe to defend the rights of the three candidates”.

Puigdemont’s lawyer Gonzalo Boye told AFP “there is no legal obstacle (to them taking part) unless one wanted to exclude them for political reasons”.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie