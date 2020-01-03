This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 3 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spain has been struggling to form a government since April - but Catalan separatists could soon change that

Catalonia’s ERC party will abstain from a confidence vote next week.

By AFP Friday 3 Jan 2020, 10:48 AM
50 minutes ago 1,644 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4952569

eu-summit-in-brussels Socialist party leader Pedro Sanchez. Source: PA Images

A KEY CATALAN separatist party has said it would allow Spain’s Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez another term as prime minister, paving the way to end months of political deadlock in the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy.

13 lawmakers from the Republican Left of Catalonia (Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya, or ERC) will abstain from voting in a confidence vote in parliament next week, top party official Pere Aragones said following a meeting of its national committee, a move that allows Sanchez to stay on following two inconclusive elections since last year – one in April, and another in November.

Sanchez’s Socialists won the most seats in a repeat November general election but were weakened, falling far short of an absolute majority in Spain’s 350-seat parliament.

The Socialists have struck an agreement to form a coalition government with far-left party Podemos in what would be the first such power-sharing deal since the country returned to democracy following the death of long-time dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

spain-politics Sanchez with Podemos party leader Pablo Iglesias. Source: PA Images

The two parties together still fall short of a majority with 155 seats in the assembly. Sanchez has already secured the support of several smaller regional parties and had been negotiating with the ERC since the November polls.

The announcement came after ERC and Socialists said in separate statements they had agreed to set up negotiations between Spain’s central government and the Catalan government to “unblock the political conflict over the future of Catalonia and establish the basis for its resolution.”

“It is a difficult, complex path. We think it is worth taking,” Aragones, Catalonia’s vice president, told reporters.

Catalonia has been rocked by sometimes violent protests after Spain’s Supreme Court in October sentenced nine Catalan leaders to lengthy jail terms over their role in staging a banned secession referendum in 2017 in the wealthy northeastern region and a subsequent declaration of independence.

torch-independence-march-for-the-freedom-of-political-prisoners-in-barcelona-spain-21-dec-2019 Hundreds of protesters taking part in a demonstration in Barcelona shortly before Christmas, calling for the release of political prisoners. Source: PA Images

The leader of the ERC, former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras, was among those sentenced.

Since the failed 2017 independence bid the ERC has adopted a more moderate stance, believing it is the best way to increase support for separatism in the longer term.

But it has been criticised by some parts of the separatist camp for cosying up to a government that opposes Catalan independence and fears rival separatist parties could take electoral advantage of any perceived concessions to Madrid.

Confidence vote

With the abstention of the ERC’s lawmakers, Sanchez could secure his investiture in a second confidence vote slated for Tuesday when just a simple majority is needed.

He would still lose a first confidence vote set for Sunday when an absolute majority of 176 votes is needed.

Lawmakers will begin debating Sanchez’s bid to form another government on Saturday in a rare weekend session.

Related Reads

18.10.19 Fugitive ex-Catalan leader hands himself in to authorities after new warrant issued
16.10.19 Over 50 people arrested as protests continue over jailing of Catalan leaders
14.10.19 Chaos at Barcelona airport as thousands protest over sentencing of Catalan leaders

Until 2015 Spain had essentially a two-party system pitting the Socialists against the conservative Popular Party (PP) but the rise of new parties has led to a more fragmented parliament that has made it harder to form a government.

Sanchez came to power in June 2018 after ousting his PP predecessor Mariano Rajoy in a no-confidence vote but he was forced to call elections in April after Catalan separatists refused to back his draft budget.

separatists-protest-during-election-silence A large protest in Barcelona from November. Source: PA Images

Those polls were inconclusive and he called a repeat election in November — Spain’s fourth in four years — in the vain hope of boosting his party’s standing and sparing him from relying on the Catalan separatists.

Spain’s right-wing opposition accuses Sanchez of being held “hostage” to Catalan separatists by accepting the abstention of the ERC to win the investiture vote.

“Sanchez has sold Spain in exchange for remaining in power,” the PP’s number two, Teodoro Garcia Egea, said yesterday.

© AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie