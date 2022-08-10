Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 20°C Wednesday 10 August 2022
Irish tourist drowned in a Spanish pool

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is ready to provide consular assistance to the man’s family who live in the area.

By Gerard Couzens Wednesday 10 Aug 2022, 11:09 AM
La Pineda
Image: Shutterstock/RoStyle
La Pineda
La Pineda
Image: Shutterstock/RoStyle

AN IRISH TOURIST has drowned at a swimming pool in a holiday apartment block in a resort town on Spain’s Costa Dorada.

Emergency responders raced to the apartments in La Pineda near the east coast city of Tarragona after the alarm was raised around 11am yesterday morning.

They tried to revive him on arrival at the scene but could do nothing to save him and he was pronounced dead before his body was removed for a post-mortem examination.

Police sources confirmed the dead man was Irish.

The pool where he drowned was part of an apartment complex five minutes from the beach called Apartments Pineda Park.

A spokesman for the regional Mossos d’Esquadra police force said: “There is nothing at this stage to suggest this man’s death was the result of a crime and it is being treated as accidental.”

The unnamed holidaymaker is said to have been staying in the area with relatives.

 The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of reports and stands ready to provide consular assistance.

Gerard Couzens

