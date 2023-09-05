Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 5 September 2023 Dublin: 20°C
Alamy Stock Photo Spain's Jorge Vilda.
# exit door
Spanish football federation fires controversial women's coach Vilda
Vilda was in charge when Spain beat England in the World Cup final last month.
5.8k
10
46 minutes ago

THE SPANISH FOOTBALL federation has said it has fired controversial coach Jorge Vilda who oversaw Spain winning the Women’s World Cup last month following a major sexism scandal.

“The Royal Spanish Football Federation… has decided to dispense with the services of Jorge Vilda as sports director and women’s national team coach,” the RFEF said in a statement.

More to follow…

– © AFP 2023

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
10
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     