Spanish football federation fires controversial women's coach Vilda

THE SPANISH FOOTBALL federation has said it has fired controversial coach Jorge Vilda who oversaw Spain winning the Women’s World Cup last month following a major sexism scandal.
“The Royal Spanish Football Federation… has decided to dispense with the services of Jorge Vilda as sports director and women’s national team coach,” the RFEF said in a statement.
