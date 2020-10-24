#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 24 October 2020
Advertisement

Spain braces for national emergency to allow curfews

Spain has become the first country in the EU to register more than one million cases.

By AFP Saturday 24 Oct 2020, 7:19 PM
6 minutes ago 1,719 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5244364
Image: Shutterstock/dimbar76
Image: Shutterstock/dimbar76

SPAIN’S CABINET IS to hold an extraordinary meeting tomorrow morning to discuss declaring a national state of emergency, a government statement has said.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez “has called an extraordinary cabinet meeting at 10am (9am GMT) to study the conditions for a new state of emergency,” it said.

The statement said that the proposal had been “positively welcomed by most of Spain’s autonomous communities, who had requested it”.

The measure would give Spain’s 17 autonomous regions the legal tools to impose tougher restrictions, including curfews, on citizens living within their respective areas in order to slow the spread of the virus. 

The meeting comes just days after Spain registered more than one million virus cases, becoming the sixth country in the world to pass the grim milestone — and the first in the European Union. 

So far, nine of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions have formally requested that the government declare a national state of emergency which would enable them to impose a curfew — a measure increasingly applied across Europe.

Spain used such powers in the spring to enforce one of the world’s tightest lockdowns, and a similar measure has been in force in Madrid for the past fortnight — although only to impose movement restrictions on the capital and various nearby towns.

That measure ended just before 3pm GMT when new regional restrictions came into force, including a ban on all gatherings, in public and private, of people who don’t live in the same household between midnight and 6am.

“They probably should have done this a long time ago or taken other steps like restricting the number of people taking public transport or going to work,” 22-year-old student Patricia Vazquez told AFPTV. 

“In Spain, the restrictions are different in each region. In Madrid, if you look at how the infections are evolving, it seems like they’re not taking the necessary steps,” agreed Eduardo Debiasi, 48, who works in marketing and said more should be done. 

Elsewhere, Castilla and Leon announced its own curfew without waiting for a government declaration, banning movement between 10pm and 6am, while Valencia is to bring in a similar ban tomorrow.

Catalonia also said it would implement a curfew as soon as a national emergency was declared and admitted the option of a new stay-at-home order was also under consideration.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Although the government can impose an emergency for up to a fortnight, it would need parliamentary approval to extend it — not a given for a the leftwing coalition.

So far, none of the regions run by the rightwing opposition Popular Party (PP) have requested a national emergency, mirroring the party’s ongoing bitter standoff with the Sanchez government over its handling of the pandemic. 

But for now, the government seems to have secured enough support to push through any future extension without relying on the PP, with backing from the centre-right Ciudadanos and Basque and Catalan separatist parties — together accounting for 37 seats.

The latest figures show the virus has claimed nearly 35,000 lives in Spain and infected at least 1,046,132 people.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie